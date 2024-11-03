Wakefield Council's popular housing support scheme reaches 1,000 referrals

A Wakefield Council scheme set up to direct residents with various housing issues swiftly to the help and support they need has now received 1,000 referrals.

The Wakefield Healthy Housing Pathway aims to connec individuals or families with support for issues such as high energy bills, broken heating or hot water systems, poor or hazardous housing conditions and problems with private landlords.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Ensuring all our residents live in safe and healthy homes is extremely important to us.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know who to contact for help with different issues. So we are pleased that this scheme has been able to provide direct access to a range of services and support to such a large number of individuals and families.”

The scheme was created to make accessing housing services as easy as possible for residents and referring agencies.

Residents have been referred to the council via the Healthy Housing Pathway by various organisations across Wakefield, with 113 referrals coming from local NHS services. However, the largest number of enquiries were received directly from residents via information from the council’s channels and through council staff who actively promoted the service.

Council officers have visited 60 private rented homes where they’ve found 180 hazardous defects, including issues with damp and mould, broken heating, and trip hazards, that have been safely rectified.

So far, 83 households have benefitted from improved heating systems and insulation measures installed by council schemes.

To find out more, visit: www.wakefield.gov.uk/healthy-housing