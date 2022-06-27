Food safety officers have reported their concerns to Wakefield Council as some outlets prepare for a huge rise in energy bills.

Concerns raised by officers include fridges and freezers containing high risk foods being turned off by business owners in order to save money.

They also fear risks could be created by ovens, kebab machines and blast chillers not being maintained at correct temperatures.

Other dangers of the economic crisis include fire safety risks from cooking oil in fryers not being replaced.

There is also an expectation of a increase in fraud, theft and the “rise of the white van containing stolen meat produced in unhygienic conditions with poor welfare and slaughter of animals and the increasing risk of animal disease.”

Other potential dangers include officers being unable to keep on top of allergen information as substitutions become more common due shortage of products such as sunflower oil.

It is also thought further risks could be caused by businesses being unable to recruit suitable, or having to lay off, kitchen or cleaning staff.

Attempts to make savings on sanitising chemicals, pest control contracts being cancelled and food being recycled, repackaged or re-dated to extend shelf life are also considered to pose a danger.

The owner of a restaurant inspected by a Wakefield Council food safety officer described the difficulties they faced to show the reality of running a business in the current economic climate.

The report, to be considered at a full council meeting on Wednesday June 29, states: “They are on a fixed rate electricity tariff at £5,000 a month, they have been advised this is likely to rise by £8,000 a month to £13,000.

“That’s £96,000 to £156,000 a year.

“A case of chicken would normally be £30 but has increased to £43.

“Oil was £14.99 a can, now £34.99 and wholesalers have limited supplies.

“They often had waste oil stolen from their other restaurant but this restaurant’s yard is more secure.

“They have closed their other restaurant, because of the running costs and finding it hard to recruit suitable staff as many people have left the hospitality industry.