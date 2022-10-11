Councillors are to consider an application to build the property at the rear of The Old Alehouse, in Walton.

Wakefield Council has received 27 objections to the scheme, while 30 residents are in favour.

The site relates to an area of undeveloped land on a private lane off Greenside, which runs behind a row of houses.

Objectors say the last piece of the original village green would be lost if persimmon to build a detached house in Walton, Wakefield, is approved.

A report states that the proposed development is on land within a larger area that is on the Council’s list of potentially contaminated sites.

A former sandstone quarry is located to the south of the site and a railway line is directly to the east.

The applicant is seeking outline planning consent to build one property on the plot.

Those opposed to the scheme have raised concerns that it will lead to increased traffic at this site, adding to an already-dangerous area for drivers and pedestrians.

The report states: “There has been a serious accident along this road in the last few months resulting in fatality.”

Objectors also claim the size of the new property is not in keeping with a village and could harm the character of the area.

It is also claimed the house would lead to a loss of privacy for residents in neighbouring properties.

A further objection states that a piece of the original village green remains at the entrance of the private lane and should be retained.

Those in favour say the development will enhance the local area by enabling an “unsightly piece of land” to become a family home.

Supporters also say building one house will not be detrimental to surrounding properties and any additional traffic would be “minimal”.

Ward councillor Maureen Cummings says the plan would create an “undesirable precedent” and would remove reversing space outside nearby properties.

Coun Cummings has called for councillors to visit the site before voting on the proposal.

Walton Parish Council do not object to the scheme.

Officers have recommended that the application be approved.

The report states: “It is considered the site can accommodate a single dwelling and detached garage.

“The highways section has assessed the proposal and offer no objections based on the existing level of development and limited increase this proposal will create.”