People living near the property in Normanton have complained that the proposal could lead to an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

A councillor said he had also been contacted by residents who are angry about the lack of information provided in the Wakefield Council scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority has submitted a planning application for a change of use of the seven bedroom property on Benson Lane.

More than 80 residents have objected to Wakefield Council's plan to turn a children's home on Benson Lane, Normanton, into a hostel for young people.

The property currently accommodates children aged from 12 to 18.

The application states the home is to be closed and “re-purposed” by the council’s children’s and young people’s service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed change is for young people aged 16 and over to be housed there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 80 residents have objected to Wakefield Council's plan to turn a children's home on Benson Lane, Normanton, into a hostel for young people.

The application states: “This may also include young people over the age of 18 but not significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will not be staffed 24 hours a day. However staff will be there daily for a number of hours.

“We may charge rent to the young people who are over 18 depending on eligibility to benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 81 people have so far objected to the scheme.

One objection on the council’s planning website states: ”I do not believe that this use is within keeping of the area as this could be used in theory to house offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a residential area with a school locally and has a large proportion of young families

“It is my belief that this will promote drug use in the area and could attract crime into the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not one to say that a service such as this isn’t needed. However, consideration needs to be made as where to place these services.

“Further information must be provided to this planning application and to local residents as to who is being housed in this development and what the make-up of residents will be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another residents says: “I object due to the safety of my family and the safety of the families around us.

“Some thought and consideration should be taken to not only new estate members but the older members of Benson Lane. I strongly object to these plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Dagger, Labour councillor for Normanton, said: “We are aware of residents’ concerns.

“A lot of the worry has been caused because of the lack of clear information as to what the council is planning to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are worried that it could possibly lead to more anti-social behaviour and that it is not suitable for that area.

“We really need more clarity as to what is going on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Whitehouse, the council’s acting service director for child social care, said: “The proposed changes to the home will be to provide registered supported accommodation for seven young people aged 16–18.

“If a young person still requires support and accommodation beyond their 18th birthday, this will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, alongside plans to move them on to their own appropriate independent accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These young people do not have any family able to support or look after them, but they have relatively high levels of independence, which means they do not need the degree of care or type of environment provided in a children’s home or foster care.