DECIDED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Former church to be converted into home
The following decisions were made the week beginning Monday, July 8.
APPROVED
2 Barnes Road, Castleford, WF10 5AA: Single-storey extension to side
9 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Single-storey front extension
15 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LE: Proposed single-storey extension to rear and installation of a patio window on the rear elevation
17 Starling Way, Castleford, WF10 2SR: Proposed two-storey rear extension and changes to fenestration and fencing
Trinity Walk Car Park Marsh Way Wakefield WF1 1QS: Provision of 12 electric vehicle charging parking spaces and associated infrastructure comprising of eight charger pillars, one feeder pillar, two power banks, one substation and bollards
53 Temple Street, Castleford, WF10 5RH: Two-storey extension to front
106 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2AH: Proposed single-storey rear extension and rear patio
9 Stillwell Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HF: Demolish existing garage and construction of single-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and detached garage
25 Mallard Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6SH: Two-storey side, single-storey rear, single-storey front extension and detached garage
40 Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EW: Summerhouse and decking
87 Bexhill Close, Pontefract, WF8 2LF: Two-storey extension to side
8 Woodlands Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 5LH: Single-storey extensions to front and rear and new openings
56 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2LL: Single-storey rear extension including installation of a ground floor side opening
Building 12 Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield, WF1 5JN: Listed building consent for repairs and works to Building 12 (Phoenix Mill) comprising of external and internal works
70 Lea Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5ED: Single-storey extension to rear
47 Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6HE: Partial single-storey extension
19 to 19A Brook Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QW: Replacement shop front with alterations to associated openings and replacement security shutters
85 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AB: First floor extension
22 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1AY: Proposed roller shutter to front
4 Orchard Gardens, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3EY: Single-storey rear extension
85 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Proposed fence, electric gates and widening of existing dropped kerb
9 Johns Avenue, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3LX: Proposed canopy to the front, two-storey side extension, part two-storey rear extension and part single-storey rear extension, raised patio to the rear and reduction of garage
22 College Grove Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RE: Demolition of existing garage for construction of single dwelling and associated external works
IPS Pallets, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RB: Change of use from pallet storage and distribution business to battery energy storage system (BESS)
8B Ryecroft Street, Ossett, WF5 9EL: Porch to front
27 Sagar Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Change of use from bookmakers to drinking establishment inclusive of sale of food and drink. Part retrospective first floor rear extension
Chep (UK) Ltd, Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD: Removal of existing temporary building and erection of storage warehouse
89 Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2EQ: Demolition of existing gym building and erection of 2.5-storey detached building to create six apartments
Former St John’s Church, 511 Denby Dale Road West, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3AA: Conversion of former church to a two storey single dwelling and associated works
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
14 Colliers Place, South Elmsall, WF9 2FU: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5.17m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
1 Red Hall Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 2DF: A solar PV installation is to be conducted on the roof area specified within the attached layouts. The system size will be 79 kWp with a total panel count of 149 x 530Wp. The planned system will use a trapezoidal roof mounting kit. The installation will not exceed 0.2m in height from the existing plane of the roof. The panels will be fitted flush to the roof.
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED
35 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8HX: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
WITHDRAWN
118 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DL: Dropped kerb to front
3 Millfield Crescent Pontefract WF8 4LN: Part two-storey, part single storey extension to side, alterations to existing porch and part single, part two-storey extension to the rear
