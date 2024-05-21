DECIDED WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Former pool to be demolished to make room for houses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, May 13.

APPROVED

51 Glenfields, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4SN: Front porch with canopy, external brickwork to the front to be partially rendered

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

9 Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NS: Raising of roof height to create living accommodation at first floor (including balcony to rear). Two storey extension to front and detached garage to front, as well as external changes including changes to openings

87 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Retrospective advertisement scheme comprising of ONE internally illuminated fascia sign to north elevation

12 Charlestown, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7DU: Detached garage to rear

Sandal Grange, Walton Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6AL: Fell holly tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

69 Ackworth Road, Pontefract, WF8 4LH: Single storey extension to side, with additional window at first floor level

9 Southfield Fold, Horbury, WF4 5LA: Demolition of existing conservatory. Construction of new single-storey extension to rear

38 Sheldrake Road, Castleford, WF10 5SL: Two-storey side extension with balcony to rear and external associated works

1 Attlee Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RF: Two-storey extension to south-western elevation, single storey extension to south-eastern elevation, formation of vehicular parking and dropped crossing from Attlee Crescent, widened parking area and dropped crossing from Mountbatten Avenue and boundary fencing to garden area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

42 Broad Acres, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BE: Part two-storey, part single storey side and rear extension

14 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Flat roof rear dormer

Poundland, Woolmarket, Pontefract, WF8 1AZ: Alterations to shopfront entrance doors and installation of 10 AC condenser units to rear elevation flat roof area, and replacement fascia signage to front and side elevations

178 Kendal Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side and rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Gawthorpe Lane, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0SR: Side extension to dwelling

31 Valley Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JB: Installation of basement emergency egress window and window well to the east elevation

141 Hollin Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EG: Extension to rear of dwelling, including formation of lower ground/basement level, installation of decking to rear and retention of existing porch to front

21 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1AX: Proposed change of use from retail to bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 1 to 3 Acc Distributions, Sandbeds Trading Estate, Ossett, WF5 9ND: Electricity substation

South Lodge, 34 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5LU: Single-storey extension

20 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Part demolition to rear of former bank site and construction of garage for parking

104 Cliff Park Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2DW: Conversion and extension of existing garage and outhouse to create disabled carer accommodation annex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maltings, Harropwell Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1QY: Demolition of existing building for construction of eight flats (outline application for access and layout)

33 Grime Lane, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1EJ: Two-storey extensions to side and rear, porch to front and raised patio to rear

124 to 126 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Construction of two-storey side, single-storey rear and first floor rear extensions. External alterations and increase in height of roof

Waystone Limited, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Partial use of building previously approved as a beauty salon for kitchen/bedroom showroom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Beckley Road, Wakefield, WF2 9QB: Single-storey extension to rear

Former Wakefield Council swimming pool, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5DN: Demolition of the existing swimming pool building, construction of 69 affordable dwellings with associated access and landscaping

REFUSED

14A Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Detached garage

7 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Single-storey rear extension

158 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Change of use from hairdressers to hot food takeaway with associated external flue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Storrs Hill Road, Ossett, WF5 0DL: Rear conservatory and decking area part retention (retrospective)

3 Runtlings Lane, Ossett, WF5 8JL: Two-storey extension to front, single-storey extension to rear with juliet balcony to 1st floor

14 Borrowdale Drive (land to rear), Castleford, WF10 2NU: Self-build two-storey, two-bedroom detached dwelling with attached double garage

WITHDRAWN

132 Watling Road, Castleford, WF10 2QY: Proposed single-storey extension to front, two-storey extension to side, two dormers to rear and roof lights to front elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

48 Doncaster Road, Knottingley, WF11 8NT: Installation of air source heat pump