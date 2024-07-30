Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to convert a bookies in Castleford town centre into a ‘drinking establishment’.

The application relates to a semi-detached property located on 27 Sagar Street and includes food service.

It also includes part-retrospective approval for a first floor rear extension.

Recommending the proposals to be green lit, a Wakefield Council case officer report on the application said: "It is considered that the principle of converting the building to this use in the centre of Castleford is acceptable in principle.

Sagar Street. Picture by Google

"It would not have a demonstrably adverse impact upon highways safety, flood risk or local drainage infrastructure.

"The design and appearance of the flue is acceptable and detail has been provided to demonstrate there would be no harm to neighbouring residents.”

The plans were also met with support from residents who commented on the application.

A total of 32 comments were received by the council, all of which were in favour.

One person said: “I strongly support this proposal, which will help improve Castleford's night-time economy by offering more choice to visitors.

"The more such good quality food and drink establishments we can get into the town centre, the better, as it will make it a more attractive destination and help meet the council's regeneration ambitions.

"Knowing the people behind this application, it is guaranteed to be a good quality, well-run establishment which will be an asset to Castleford.”

Another said: “I think this is a super idea. It'll bring a few more jobs to the area and will help bring a little more trade to the area. We should want more small, local businesses like this to succeed.”

Another said: “This would be an excellent addition to an already re-developing area. The plans for the business look to be really exciting, and will form a nice family establishment which the town is lacking.

"Have no doubt that the proprietors will make it a friendly and warming place to be, with no adverse effects on the local area, only enhancing and bringing more people into the town.”