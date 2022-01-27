Denise Jeffery writes: Fuel poverty is having a devastating impact on local families. And with the higher energy price cap expected to be introduced in April, I’m deeply concerned about estimates which show that the number of households struggling with fuel poverty in the district could double in the coming months.

Rising energy bills, and record inflation are hitting our residents’ budgets hard.

We want everyone in our district to live in a warm, healthy and energy efficient home which is why I, alongside my Labour colleagues on the council, support the Labour Party’s calls for the government to scrap the five per cent VAT rate on energy bills. Also to expand the Warm Homes Discount, saving households around £200 with additional support for low and middle earners and pensioners – paid for by a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits.

A protestor holds a placard highlighting the excess winter deaths caused by fuel poverty. Photo: Getty Images

With no commitment from government to put plans in place to support those that will be hardest hit, that is also why Wakefield district Labour councillors put forward a vital motion to full council to help raise awareness of the schemes we have in place as a council to help those who are struggling.

Residents can find out more about the support available to them through our Money Smart scheme – providing free specialist tailored support with heating and insulation improvements, energy switching, mortgage, money and debt advice, benefit checks and skills and employment support. Ring 01924 305892 or email [email protected] or visit: http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocketHelp is also being offered to hundreds of residents at our nine local community hubs through our partnership initiative – Help at the Hub - at http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/hub where a range of organisations can give tailored support.

Our healthy food and activity programme also ensures that vulnerable children and young people are able to access food and activities during the main school holidays.

We’ve recently secured £153,000 through the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership which will support low-income households to have affordable warmth, save energy and get support with energy and debt advice.

Last month we also secured £1.4m to upgrade energy inefficient, low-income homes through the Wakefield Big Green Heating Scheme, which is launching soon.

Investment in our services is key to improving lives across the district, and our proposed budget plans for 2022/23 do just that. There will be £48.8m of investment in Wakefield city centre and Castleford town centre from the Towns Fund.

Also, £10m of council investment in town centres, £12m for a new city library and museum, £8 million towards phase two of Rutland Mills, £2.5m to develop connectivity between Pontefract centre and the castle and £4.4m to improve our markets.

This is on top of the delivery of other regeneration schemes, which includes the former market hall site (£5m), Wakefield’s Civic Quarter (£16m) and new housing at Chantry House (£10m).