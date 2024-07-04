Exit poll 2024: Labour to win general election according to exit poll
Labour will win the general election, according to the exit poll.
If the poll is correct, Labour will win 410 seats and the Conservatives will take 131 seats.
We will have all the local results here on our website as they are announced.
The polls have now closed and counting will be taking place throughout the early hours.