Follow the Leader: Our vision is for a brighter future for residents

TILEYARD NORTH: Artists’ impression of the creative and cultural hub currently underway in the centre of Wakefield. Courtesy: Hawkins Brown

I’ve had some really lovely feedback about our bid to be named as Wakefield City of Culture 2025 from residents and businesses across the district.

It seems to have generated some fabulous positivity and I am very pleased that we’ve now formally thrown our hat into the ring.

It feels like an exciting time for our district, and we’ll continue working collaboratively with our partners to highlight the many assets that make our city and towns such strong vibrant places, filled with creativity and flair.

A key part of the UK City of Culture bid is our ambition to benefit all communities, with a vision for a brighter future for residents by improving skills and wellbeing and providing better jobs across our district, so that everyone can benefit.

Our strong communities, and our long history of creativity make our district special.

Outdoor spaces are another important part of our district.

We do have a lot to offer, with so many local parks, and green spaces to explore, and I know from talking to residents that these spaces mean so much more to people now.

At our last cabinet meeting before the summer break, I was delighted that we took the next steps to bring forward the exciting proposals to create a new country park at Welbeck, making good on our commitment to restore the site and make it something wonderful for people to enjoy.

We’ll continue to push forward with the investment in our parks and green spaces so that you can proudly have these lovely areas on your doorstep.

Summer is a nice time to explore our great outdoor areas. But please do it safely – I have been devastated by the recent tragic water deaths in our district and across the country.

Please make sure your loved ones know the dangers and do not swim in places not specifically created for swimming.

On the topic of safety, I’d like to ask you all to remain cautious and considerate as we continue to see Covid infection rates rise very quickly across the district.

It is incredibly important to be vaccinated so please if you can, get your jab as soon as possible.

And so, now that the schools have broken up, I hope our children and young people and all our residents have a safe and very happy summer.

I’ll be out and about enjoying some of my favourite places in our district, so if you are too please share your experience of our city, towns and communities this summer.