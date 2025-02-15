Former Wakefield library could be converted into a shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to convert a vacant former library into a retail unit.

The plans are for the former Ossett Library on Station Road.

A design and access statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The building’s continued vacancy has resulted in deterioration of its condition and inactivity along this section of the high street.

"The proposal aims to reactivate the building, providing a viable and sustainable use that contributes to the vibrancy of the town centre.”

Ossett Library was moved into Ossett Town Hall in September 2016 after asbestos was found in its building on Station Road.

At the time a campaign was launched to re-open the Station Road premises and more than 1,000 people signed a petition after complaints that the temporary library had no disabled access or computers.

Plans were announced to make the move permanent a year later with a lift installed.

In September 2017, Coun Jacquie Speight, the council’s then cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said:“The state of the old library building means that it is no longer fit for purpose and the cost of bringing the building up to the necessary standard means we have to consider other options.

“By permanently moving the service into the town hall, installing a lift and refurbishing the space, it could give residents a fantastic modern library service, as well as helping to revitalise and sustain one of Ossett’s most prestigious and landmark buildings.”

The design and access statement for the current application says: “Since the community has access to a superior, fully operational library within a central and well-connected location, the need for the former Ossett Library building as a public facility has been superseded

"The former library has remained unused since 2016, despite opportunities for alternative community use.

"The lack of demand for community reoccupation indicates that the space is no longer required in its original form.”

A heritage statement provided with the application said the Station Road building originated as the Mechanics Institute and Technical School built in 1890 by architect William Kendall.

It said: “These institutes provided the working class with adult education and cultural enrichment.

"At its opening, Ossett had 18 staff and 119 students, mostly from the textile industry. It initially housed around 800 books for members.”