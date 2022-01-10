Former Wakefield MP to challenge for Jeremy Corbyn's seat?

Mary Creagh may stand for Labour in Jeremy Corbyn's Islington North 'safe seat'.

Mrs Creagh is being touted to become the candidate for the former Labour leader's Islington North seat.

He is barred from standing in the next elections because of a bitter antisemitism row with the current party leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

There is no love lost between Mrs Creagh and Mr Corbyn after she accused him of contributing to her defeat to the Conservatives in Wakefield during the 2019 election.

Mrs Creagh was the MP for Wakefield between 2005 and 2019.

She was ousted by Tory candidate Imran Ahmad Khan, the first time Labour had lost the so-called safe seat in nearly 90 years.

She hit out at Mr Corbyn shortly afterwards, saying he should apologise for the crushing General Election defeat and for not confronting antisemitism in the Labour party.

Mrs Creagh, who is a former Islington councillor, is one of a number of names being suggested, which includes Ruth Smeeth, who lost her Stoke-on-Trent North seat in the 2019 election. She too hit out at Mr Corbyn following her defeat.