A former Wakefield working men’s club has had an application to run as a community centre turned down.

Balne Lane Club, under new ownership, applied for the status, which would mean it was free from enforcement action to run as a community centre.

The proposal gathered a lot of support with 16 comments in favour sent to Wakefield Council.

The applicant provided letters from local residents and a club member that said a number of community events, including parties, gym sessions, and a book club, among others, had been held at the venue.

Balne Lane Club pictured as a working men's club in 2011.

But the council said there was insufficient evidence that the use had changed.

A case officer report, recommending the application be refused, said: “There is no planning history or planning application that the use of the building has changed from a social club/drinking establishment to a community facility.

“In addition to this, a lot of the supporting comments raise that they are looking forward to seeing the community facility open and that there is a great need for a community facility in the area.

"This also shows that there has been no change of use of the building from its existing use as a working mens/social club/drinking establishment to a community facility.

"It is considered that the evidence and facts as presented to the local planning authority are insufficient to demonstrate that, on the balance of probability, the use of the building for a community facility.”

One comment in support of the application said: “A community centre run by local people would be an amazing opportunity we shouldn't turn down.

"The prospects of improving the neighbourhood by giving the local community a vital hub for creativity, collaboration, and support, fostering friendships and empowering our youth is a glimpse of light that is so needed right now especially with this location.”

Another said: “It is exactly what is needed in our area. That area has been ignored for way too long and it's about time that someone took the initiative.”

A third said: “I support the Balne Lane Working Men's Club's recent development and future plans as it's going to be a great asset to the local community."