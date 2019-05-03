Full list of Wakefield election results: Here's who has been elected to represent your ward

This year's turnout was only marginally higher than last year's local elections in Wakefield.
Labour was in no danger of losing its large majority in this year's elections, but has seen its number shrink slightly to 49.
They lost seats in Knottingley to the Liberal Democrats, who saw a councillor elected to the authority for the first time since 2011, and to independent candidates in Hemsworth and Airedale and Ferry Fryston.
HERE'S THE FULL LIST OF WHO WAS ELECTED AND WHERE:
Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton
CARRINGTON, Jessica Louise (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,224
DAVIES, Phil - The Conservative Party - 645
GRAY, Nick - Liberal Democrats - 293
HARDMAN, John - Independent - 412
MARSHALL, Gwen - Independent - 276
ROBERTS, Martin Paul - The Yorkshire Party - 670
Total Votes3,520
Airedale and Ferry Fryston
CREWE, Yvonne Stella Marie - Labour Party - 1,091
KEAR, Alex (Elected) - Independent - 1,166
MULLINS, Eamonn Malachy - The Conservative Party - 3,211
Total Votes 2,578
Altofts and Whitwood
HEPWORTH, Jo (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,318
HILL, Anthony David -The Conservative Party - 562
POLLACK, Malcolm - Liberal Democrats - 159
THOMAS, John Robert - Democrats and Veterans Party - 219
WALKER, Laura MarieYour Local Yorkshire Party - 1,089
Total votes 3,347
Castleford Central and Glasshoughton
BURROWS, Lawrence - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 8, 28
PHELPS, Paul - The Yorkshire Party - 689
SMART, Joanne Grace - The Conservative Party - 249
WALLIS, Tony (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,316
Total votes 3,082
Crofton, Ryhill and Walton
BELCHER, Adam James - Liberal Democrats - 621
CUMMINGS, Maureen Anne (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,645
HARDWICK, James RobertThe Conservative Party Candidate 1,082
Total votes 3,348
Featherstone
ISHERWOOD, Graham Leslie (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,794
WILLIAMS, Rodney Lorraine - The Conservative Party Candidate - 733
Total Votes 2,527
Hemsworth
HARVEY, Nathaniel Lee - The Conservative Party Candidate - 194
LLOYD, Glyn - Labour Party - 1,104
MORTON, Lyn - Green Party Candidate - 184
WOMERSLEY, Ian (Elected) - Independent - 1,459
Total Votes 2,941
Horbury and South Ossett
FISHWICK, Simon John (Elected) - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,478
GOODAIR, Mark Andrew - Liberal Democrats - 413
HARROP, Mark - Independent - 327
JONES, Melanie - Labour Party - 1,240
NORRIS, Richard Hargreaves - Green Party Candidate - 317
Total Votes 3,775
Knottingley
BURTON, Glenn William Melbourne - Labour Party - 642
GORDON, Thomas Anthony (Elected) - Liberal Democrat Focus Team - 1,906
SPENCER, JoshThe Conservative Party - 235
TOLLEY, Willow Charlotte BurtonGreen Party - 237
Total Votes 3,020
Normanton
DAGGER, David (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,322
PARSONS, Cliff - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 1,174
THOMAS, Luke Neil - The Conservative Party Candidate - 405
Total Votes 2,901
Ossett
SARGEANT, Tony - Liberal Democrats - 261
SCOTT, Stephen - Green Party Candidate - 405
SMITH, Duncan Richard - Labour Party - 1,427
TAYLOR, Angela Christine (Elected) - The Conservative Party - 1,551
Total Votes 3,644
Pontefract North
CROOKES, Steven Eric - The Yorkshire Party - 1,148
GARBUTT, Patricia Ann (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,214
HYOMES, Christopher Robert - The Conservative Party Candidate - 570
Total Votes 2,932
Pontefract South
HAMES, Tony - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,351
JONES, David Douglas Henshaw (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,560
MARTLEW, Salli Ann - Liberal Democrats - 450
Total Votes 3,361
South Elmsall and South Kirkby
KEETON, Michael John - Liberal Democrats - 383
RUZVIDZO, Pepe - The Conservative Party Candidate - 303
TULLEY, Stephen (Elected) - Labour Party - 2,120
Total Votes 2,806
Stanley and Outwood East
HEMINGWAY, Jack Spencer (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,567
JOHNSTON, James Lee - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 770
LAIDLER, Gillian - Conservative and Unionist Party - 859
MACQUEEN, Joan Mary - Liberal Democrats - 304
Total Votes 3,500
Wakefield East
EMMINGHAM, Terence Keith - Green Party Candidate - 270
GRIFFITHS, Mick - Socialist Alternative - 872
HEPTINSTALL, Stuart (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,725
PRESHA, Dianne Elizabeth - The Conservative Party - 370
RICK, Stuart Alan - The Yorkshire Party - 194
THORNTON, Colin - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 386
Total Votes 3,032
Wakefield North
CRAVEN, Arnie - The Yorkshire Party - 302
DE VERE, Natasha Marie - Liberal Democrats - 214
HOLWELL, Angela Margaret - The Conservative Party - 583
ISHERWOOD, Margaret (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,377
WELLS, Keith Frank - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 517
Total Votes 2,993
Wakefield South
COCHRAN, Daniel Mathieson - The Yorkshire Party - 320
CURRIE, David Cameron - Liberal Democrats - 303
HAZELL, Norman Joseph - Independent - 539
JOHNSON, Karl (Elected) - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,532
ROSSER, Pete - Labour Party - 1,060
Total Votes 3,754
Wakefield West
AYOADE, Tony Alexander - The Conservative Party - 655
CLAYTON, John Robert - Liberal Democrats - 198
GRAHAM, Michael Paul (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,429
THORNTON, Josie - UK Independence Party - (UKIP) - 678
Total Votes 2,960
Wrenthorpe and Outwood West
AMIS-HUGHES, Esther - Liberal Democrats - 271
DEWS, David Alan - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 639
DRABBLE, Henry - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,198
HAWKSLEY, Brent - AndrewThe Yorkshire Party - 274
KEITH, Charlie (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,240
Total Votes 3,622