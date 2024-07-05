General election 2024: Election result announced for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley seat with shock second-place party
Labour has won in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.
Yvette Cooper won 17,089 votes.
Second in the constituency were Nigel Farage’s Reform UK with candidate John Thomas winning 10,459 votes.
The Conservatives won 5,406, Greens 1,651, Lib Dems 1,213 and Social Democrat Party 139.
Voter turn out was 48.39 per cent.