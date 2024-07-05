General election 2024: Election result for Ossett and Denby Dale as 61 per cent turn out to vote
Labour have won the seat in Ossett and Denby Dale.
Jade Botterill becomes the MP with 17,232 votes.
Conservative Mark Eastwood won 12,690 votes.
Reform UK came third with 9,224 votes.
Green won 2,132 votes, Liberal Democrats won 1,785 votes and The Yorkshire Party won 810 votes.
Voter turn out was at 61 per cent.