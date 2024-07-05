General election 2024 results: Election results for Wakefield and Rothwell with surprise second place result

By Sarah Fitton and Tony Gardner
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:47 BST
Labour have held Wakefield and Rothwell in the 2024 general election.

Simon Lightwood retains the seat and stays as the area’s MP after winning 17,773 votes.

Second place went to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party with candidate David Dews winning 8,427 votes.

Conservative Arnold Craven came third after winning 7,322 votes.

Simon Lightwood remains the MP for Wakefield and Rothwell

The Liberal Democrats won 3,249 votes, The Green Party won 2,389 votes, The Workers Party of Britain won 705 votes, The Yorkshire Party won 606 votes and the Social Democrat Party won 185 votes.

Voter turn out was 54 per cent.

