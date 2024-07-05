Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour has won across all four seats in Wakefield and the surrounding districts.

Simon Lightwood said his party had been given a “monumental mandate for change” as he was re-elected to represent Wakefield and Rothwell.

Mr Lightwood’s Wakefield by-election victory in 2022 was seen as a turning point for Labour under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The by-election was sparked when previous MP, Tory Imran Ahmad Khan, was convicted and jailed for sexual assault.

Simon Lightwood has been re-elected as the Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

He followed up on the success in Thursday’s poll by gaining more than double the number of votes for the second-place candidate, Reform’s David Dews.

Conservative Arnold Craven came third.

Mr Lightwood said: “Across the country tonight, millions of people have put their faith in a changed Labour Party.

“They have put their faith in us because they know that they deserve better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Botterill has been elected MP for Ossett and Denby Dale

“They know that they deserve better than the chaos and the decline of the last 14 years of the Conservative Party.

“Their cronyism. Their lies. Their scapegoating. Their claims that we are all in this together. Their trips to the bookies.”

Boundary changes mean Mr Lightwood represents a constituency which now includes the Leeds suburb of Rothwell.

The seat also includes the Wakefield Council wards of Stanley and Outwood East, plus Wrenthorpe and Outwood West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvette Cooper has been re-elected MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Mr Lightwood added: “With Keir Starmer now forming the country’s next government, we have finally won the chance to serve.

“We have won the chance to deliver for the hard-working families who have suffered so much under this Conservative government.

“Since I was first elected, I have always said that the path to a Labour government runs right through here.

“The people of Wakefield and Rothwell have helped us achieve what looks to be a monumental mandate for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Trickett has been re-elected MP for Normanton and Hemsworth

“You have put your trust in me tonight, and it is my solemn promise that I will continue to stand up for all of you, every single working day.

“I look across our wonderful constituency and I see so much potential. So much to be proud of.

“But we have been so badly let down by the Conservatives.

“They have disgraced every morsel of what it means to serve.

“Of duty. Of responsibility.

“Of governing in the interests of the whole nation, not just themselves.”

The turnout was 54.35%

Full results

Simon Lightwood, Labour Party – 17,773

David Dews, Reform UK – 8,427

Arnold Craven, The Conservative Party – 7,322

Stewart Golton, Liberal Democrats – 3,249

Ashley Routh, Green Party – 2,389

Keith Mason, Workers Party of Britain – 705

Brent Hawksley, Yorkshire Party – 606

Nicholas Sanders, Social Democratic Party – 185

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has been returned to parliament after winning Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley.

Ms Cooper won the seat with a majority of almost 6,000, with Reform’s John Thomas coming second with 10,459 votes.

The Conservatives were beaten into third place as Laura Weldon received 5,406 votes.

Ms Cooper was defending one of the smallest majorities in Yorkshire, based on calculations to reflect constituency boundary changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory she means will continue to represent the area where she was first elected at the last Labour landslide of 1997.

Ms Cooper said: “We have seen an overwhelming vote for change after 14 years of Conservative government.

“It is an end to the chaos and the failure.

“But it is also a historic result for Labour.

“A result that feels all the more remarkable for the journey we have come on when we think back to a dark rainy day in December four-and-a-half years ago.

“That journey is testament to Keir Starmer’s leadership.

“To the way that he has changed our party, so that our party can once again serve our country and be ready to change our country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cooper added: “Tonight we have seen our democracy at work.

“It is a chance for all of us to argue, to disagre, but ultimately to choose our government.

“Those democratic principles have sometimes been challenged, but they are precious.

“We defend them and we cherish them.

“Now that the votes have been cast and been counted, it’s time for the change to begin.

The turnout was 48.39%

Full results

Yvette Cooper, Labour Party – 17,089

John Thomas – Reform UK – 10,459

Laura Weldon – The Conservative Party – 5,406

Olli Watkins – Green Party – 1,651

Jamie Needle – Liberal Democrats – 1,213

Trevor Lake – Social Democratic Party – 139

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ossett and Denby Dale, Jade Botterill swept to victory for Labour by winning the new seat by almost 5,000.

Ms Botterill’s win displaces Conservative Mark Eastwood

Mr Eastwood was elected as MP for Dewsbury in 2019 but opted to stand for the cross-border seat following Boundary Commission changes.

The constituency includes the Wakefield Council wards of Horbury, Ossett, Wakefield South and Wakefield Rural, plus Denby Dale and Kirkburton, in neighbouring Kirklees.

Ms Botterill said: “Today, hard working people across Ossett and Denby Dale raised their voice to demand change.

“Now the country has trusted Labour to deliver that change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But to understand the change we need, we must be honest about where we are.

“Eight million people are on hospital waiting lists.

“Schools are crumbling down. Our public services are at breaking point.

“That’s what 14 years has done to our area.

“Now we have the chance to turn the page and rebuild our community.

“We ran this election as a changed Labour party, and we will govern as a changed Labour party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Botterill, who received 17,232 votes, grew up in Wakefield and started her career as a community developer with Wakefield Trinity rugby league club.

She also worked for MP Yvette Cooper for six years.

She added: “It’s the honour of my life to represent the area that I grew up in and made me who I am today.

“I promise you this, I will always be straight with you.

“We have challenges ahead and not everything will be solved overnight.

“But it’s time to bring honesty and integrity back into politics.

“We will roll up our sleeves and get the job done.”

The turnout was 61%

Full results

Jade Botterill, Labour Party – 17,232

Mark Eastwood, The Conservative Party – 12,690

Sandra Senior, Reform UK – 9,224

Neil Doig, Green Party – 2,132

James Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats – 1,785

David Herdson, Yorkshire Party – 81

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Labour veteran Jon Trickett eased to victory in Normanton and Hemsworth.

Mr Trickett received 17,275 votes and saw his majority increase to 6,662 in a seat which saw another strong performance by Reform.

Reform’s Callum Bushrod came second after picking up 10,613 votes, more than double the number received by third-placed Tory candidate Alice Hopkins.

Mr Trickett has represented the area since 1996 and was Parliamentary Private Secretary to Prime Minister Gordon Brown between 2008 and 2010

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The most amazing thing is to see one Tory seat after another falling tonight.

“This is history in the making.

“We are going to say that we were there that night. That we made it happen.

“The country has voted for change on an historic scale.

“We have got to get into parliament, get our government into office and bring about the change that we have promised, and which this country desperately needs.

“The work starts straight away.”

Turnout was 48%

Full results

Jon Trickett, Labour Party – 17,275

Callum Bushrod, Reform UK – 10,613

Alice Hopkin, The Conservative Party – 4,995

Ashton Howick, Green Party – 2,147