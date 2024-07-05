Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Lightwood has been re-elected as the MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

He won the seat again for Labour with 17,773 votes.

Second place went to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party with candidate David Dews winning 8,427 votes.

Conservative Arnold Craven came third after winning 7,322 votes.

Simon Lightwood makes his victory speech

The Liberal Democrats won 3,249 votes, The Green Party won 2,389 votes, The Workers Party of Britain won 705 votes, The Yorkshire Party won 606 votes and the Social Democrat Party won 185 votes.