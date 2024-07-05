General election results 2024: Watch Labour's Simon Lightwood's victory speech after winning in Wakefield and Rothwell
Simon Lightwood has been re-elected as the MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.
He won the seat again for Labour with 17,773 votes.
Second place went to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party with candidate David Dews winning 8,427 votes.
Conservative Arnold Craven came third after winning 7,322 votes.
The Liberal Democrats won 3,249 votes, The Green Party won 2,389 votes, The Workers Party of Britain won 705 votes, The Yorkshire Party won 606 votes and the Social Democrat Party won 185 votes.
Voter turn out was 54 per cent.