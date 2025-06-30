Greggs pod could replace office building at Pontefract service station

A Greggs takeaway could be built at a Pontefract service station.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to replace an office building at Welcome Break, Darrington on the A1, with a food-to-do kiosk from the bakery chain.

Similar plans for a Greggs at the location were rejected last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also refused permission for a Greggs drive-thru at Woolley Edge, on the M1.

Darrington Services. Picture by Google

A planning statement provided with the current application said: “A review of the the Wakefield District Local Plan (2024) confirms that the site is located beyond the settlement boundary and within the green belt.

"The proposal intends to improve facilities for motorists using the site. Amplified by the vacant truck stop cafe adjacent to the site, the food and beverage offer within the services are not in accordance with contemporary expectations of motorists.

"The proposed development does not require the release of any land that is not previously developed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed development will not result in additional encroachment on the countryside.

"The development will result in economic benefits via the creation of in the region of 6.5 new jobs at the site.”

Both applications sought permission for the pod structure to stand for two years.

A case officer’s report into the previous application said the new premises would be double the size of the existing office building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refusing the scheme, the officer said: “By virtue of its scale, the proposed development would have a greater impact on the greenbelt.”

Planning policy does not allow development in the green belt unless “very special circumstances” can be identified.