Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council
28 Edward Street, Normanton, WF6 2QU: Dormer conversion
53 Westways, Wrenthorpe Wakefield, WF2 0TE: Single storey extension to the front
7 Bridle Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HN: Extension at front of building, creating a new entrance porch.
23 Lincoln Street, Wakefield, WF2 0EB: Use as a four-bedroom house in multiple occupation
1 Red Hall Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PU: Residential development
Beancroft Subway, Beancroft Road, Castleford: Twenty-two metal frames
21 Lamb Inn Road, Knottingley, WF11 8AU: Residential development of four dwellings following demolition of an existing building and removal of foundations
136 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Two-storey side extension with set down (part-retrospective) and rear dormer
20 Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 4PW: Single storey front and rear extension, two storey side extension and boundary wall
10 Cross Street, Upton, WF9 1EJ: Proposed outbuilding to rear
87 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QQ: Two storey side extension. Single storey front extension
41 Slack Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1HH: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3m, a maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum eaves height of 2.7m
71 Ravensmead, Featherstone, WF7 5AQ: Proposed driveway extension including dropper kerb to front
Post Office, 8 Market Place, Normanton, WF6 2AU: Prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service (use class E) at first floor and second floor levels to four apartments
17 Moorside Crescent, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3LH: First floor extension to rear
Willow Tree Farm, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, WF9 5JB: Retention of temporary agricultural workers dwelling
14 Elmwood Garth, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LR: Extension and alterations to existing bungalow with new front and rear dormers, roof light, and external wall finishes
41 Ledger Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2PQ: Boundary wall and gate to front (retrospective)
Chevet Grange, Briery Court, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Conversion of former stables to extend living accommodation of existing dwelling, inclusive of internal and external alterations. Installation of air source heat pump
Unit 4 Langthwaite Grange Industrial Estate South Kirkby Langthwaite Road WF9 3AP: Construction of extension of unit 4C, subdivision of buildings to create 15n units, external alterations to buildings, service yard and vehicle parking alterations, landscaping works and other associated works
Land at 29 Wakefield Road, Normanton: Use of land as a car park
Bowrie Marsh, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 5LR: Change of use of existing buildings with external alterations to form a dwelling house and 1no. children's play area with cafe facilities, construction of detached forest school classroom; with associated parking