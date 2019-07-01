How much did your Wakefield councillor claim in allowances and expenses in 2018/19?

Councillors are entitled to claim a number of basic allowances and other expenses in recognition of the duties they undertake in representing and serving their local communities. The information has been taken from the Wakefield Council website, and covers the period from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

1. Angela Taylor, Ossett Allowances: 12,474.60. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 12,474.60.

2. Alan Garbutt, Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton Allowances: 12,522.60. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 12,522.60.

3. Celia Loughran, Pontefract South Allowances: 12,528.60. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 12,528.60.

4. Alan Wassell, Normanton Allowances: 19,877.76. Other expenses: 0. Total claimed: 19,877.76.

