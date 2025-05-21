‘I am not prepared to push thousands of my constituents into poverty’ says West Yorkshire Labour MP ahead of welfare reform vote.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said he will oppose the government’s proposals to overhaul the welfare system, which MPs will vote on in June.

He said: “I have made it clear that I will vote against the government’s proposed cuts to sickness and disability benefits. I am not prepared to push thousands of my constituents into poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rather than taking money from those who’ve fallen on hard times, the government should make the super-rich – who have never had it so good – contribute more for the good of society as a whole.

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, said he will oppose the government’s proposals to overhaul the welfare system, which MPs will vote on in June.

“The government is on the wrong track and must rethink its economic strategy before it’s too late.”

In March, the Department for Work and Pensions outlined its plans to reform the welfare system, which the Office for Budget Responsibility later forecast would save around £3.4billion in 2029/30.

The reforms include changes to PIP eligibility and incapacity benefits under universal credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that dozens of MPs plan to vote against the reforms, and in May, 42 MPs signed a letter to the Guardian calling for a “change in direction” and for the vote to be delayed until all the assessments into the potential consequences of the cuts have been published.

The signatories included West Yorkshire MPs Jon Trickett, Richard Burgon and Imran Hussain.

In the statement released in March, Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary said: “Our social security system must be there for all of us when we need it, now and into the future. That means helping people who can work to do so, protecting those most in need, and delivering respect and dignity for all.

“Millions of people have been locked out of work, and we can do better for them. Disabled people and those with health conditions who can work deserve the same choices and chances as everyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re introducing the most far-reaching reforms in a generation, with £1 billion a year being invested in tailored support that can be adapted to meet their changing circumstances – including their changing health – while also scrapping the failed Work Capability Assessment.

“This will mean fairness for disabled people and those with long term health conditions, but also for the taxpayers who fund it as these measures bring down the benefits bill.

“At the same time, we will ensure that our welfare system protects people. There will always be some people who cannot work because of their disability or health condition. Protecting people in need is a principle we will never compromise on.”