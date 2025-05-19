Industrial units on Wakefield's Flanshaw Lane could be turned into homes

Plans have been submitted to convert a number of light commercial industrial units in Wakefield into homes.

The proposals are for 144 Flanshaw Lane and would include 10 residential apartments and an HMO, with first and second floor extension above to provide additional floors of accommodation.

The plans also include new replacement commercial units to the rear.

Architecture 1B, which is based at Tileyard North in the city, has drawn up plans for the development.

Industrial units on Flanshaw Lane could be turned into flats. Picture by Google

Wakefield Council’s Urban Design consultation response gave some feedback on the plans but said only limited information was available.

It raised questions about the amount of floorspace in each unit.

It said: “Internally each unit fails minimum space standards which has been detailed below due to lack of built-in storage provisions which is a set national standard and must be provided.

“The proposed HMO could be acceptable, but the proposed shared communal area/kitchen is under the minimum requirements to be accounted for adequate communal space.”