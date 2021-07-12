Is Doncaster Road good enough? Wakefield Council wants to know what you think

Councillors at Doncaster Road

The Corridor Improvement Programme (CIP) is part of a West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund package of highway related schemes.

The CIP aims to provide low and medium cost interventions on the key highway network to deliver benefits for all road users, with an emphasis on reducing journey times in order to make it easier for people to get around the area and travel to work as well as improving air quality and associated health benefits.

Some of the main issues identified on the A638 Doncaster Road section are:

High volumes of traffic and limited crossing facilities available make it hard for walkers and cyclists to cross the road

Excessive noise and air pollution created by traffic congestion

Inconsistent bus priority and poor bus journey reliability

Inadequate walking and cycling facilities along the route and connecting to the route.

The improvements on the A638 Doncaster Road between the junction with the A655 Black Road at Heath Common and the A61 Barnsley Road at Chantry Bridge are key to providing the Wakefield City area with the infrastructure it needs to support development.

The proposals seek to:

provide new or improved cycle routes that link residential areas to the city centre away from the main road, with high quality, safe and secure routes.

improve access to bus stops, with new crossings aligned to desire lines for those walking to / from bus stops.

improve the bus lane at the end of the A655 Black Road as it approaches the A638 Doncaster Road to provide better provision for buses and other road users.

It is expected that these changes will enable the local road network to operate more efficiently by encouraging more people to walk and cycle or travel by bus, while also increasing the ability to meet net carbon zero target, improved environmental outcomes and the opportunity for growth.

The plan (opens in a new window) illustrates the proposals, highlighting the proposed changes to the existing highway network associated with the scheme.

These changes are summarised below:

New signalised crossing for walkers and cyclists at Sugar Lane.

Two alternative options for a new crossing near the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road junction to provide new facilities for cyclists as well as walking access to bus stops.

Revisions to bus stops on Doncaster Road to provide laybys and better access on foot from the surrounding residential areas.

Three alternative options to improve the bus lane on Black Road approaching the junction with the A638 at Heath Common.

Improvements to the riverside cycle and footpath (new lighting, CCTV and a tarmac surface) between the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and Chantry Bridge.