Jade Botterill MP: Striving to improve public transport

Parliament has now returned from Recess, enabling the government to get to work delivering on our manifesto commitments. One of my priorities as your MP is improving public transport across our constituency, especially bus services

Jade Botterill MP Ossett and Denby Dale, writes: It’s wrong that you can’t travel from one end of our constituency to the other on reliable public transport. This is a problem that we’ve only seen get worse over the last 15 years. Since 2010, in Yorkshire and the Humber, the number of miles driven by buses has nearly halved, while the frequency of bus services in Ossett and Denby Dale itself fell by nearly a quarter.

Too many people in our community, young and old, are isolated by sporadic, unreliable bus and rail services. The current system sees children late for school as their bus rarely runs on time and leaves young people unable to take up jobs that aren't a walkable distance from their home, as they do not have buses reliable enough for the commute. Parents also bear the brunt of this, having to make sacrifices at work to drive their kids to school as they can’t trust the buses to get them there on time.

We cannot bring back the opportunities our young people so desperately need without reforming our broken bus system, which create unnecessary barriers to their education and job chances.

It is not only young people who deserve a changed transport system. Many elderly people suffer disproportionately from unreliable transport. The elderly and disabled can be isolated from friends, family, and public services, exacerbating the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

I am committed to improving this and am proud to support the government’s measures to enable local transport authorities to take back control of bus services from those operators who are failing to deliver for the communities they serve. This is an important first step, and I will continue working with local, regional and national leaders to ensure everyone can travel across the constituency on frequent, reliable and affordable public transport.

As part of this work, I am having ongoing conversations with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin to support her work to bring bus services under public control, ensuring that our villages feel the full benefit.

We are also legislating to bring our railways into public ownership, so that they deliver for passengers, not shareholders. We all know that tickets currently cost too much and all too often trains are late or cancelled. Unreliable trains cut off our rural communities from our regional cities, while also making it harder for them to visit some of the beautiful spots we have across this new constituency, like the Sculpture Park and National Coal Mining Museum.

Nationalising our railways is therefore not about ideology; it is about the practical need to deliver better services where they have failed.

While these reforms will take time to bed-in, I am pleased that the government has acted quickly to kick start these changes.

Together, these measures will deliver better, more reliable public transport to keep our communities prosperous, bustling and connected.