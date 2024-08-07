Jon Trickett MP: Cleaning up our water system

The Latest annual figures show water companies in England spilled sewage into our waterways 464,056 times in 2023.

I was disappointed to learn last month that the UK water regulator, Ofwat, has recommended bill rises of 21 per cent over the next five years.

Jon Trickett MP writes: I’m sure that consumers across Wakefield District will be angry that the regulator wants them to pay for the privatised water companies' failure to invest.

If I had it my way we would stop these companies paying out dividends to their shareholders and use any profits to invest in the infrastructure they’ve neglected. Then we’d take them into public ownership.

Nothing demonstrates the mess the Conservative Party left our country than our failing privatised water system.

This is environmental destruction on an unprecedented scale and a severe threat to public health. We’ve all seen the news of households in the South West of England and elsewhere being told not to drink water from the taps because of diseases in the water.

Water was privatised in England in 1989. The companies at the time had very low levels of debt. Now, 35 years later, the companies have built up a debt mountain of over £60 billion. At the same time, bills have gone up by 40 per cent, pay outs to shareholders have topped £78 billion, and investment in infrastructure has decreased by 15 per cent.

The industrialised destruction of our waterways by sewage dumping is down to this failure to invest in infrastructure. Our ageing sewage system has fallen into disrepair.

By inserting the profit motive into our water system, shareholder dividends have taken priority over delivering a good public service.

Our community is served by Yorkshire Water. This company is half owned by Hong Kong investment firms, a third owned by the Singapore government and the remainder is owned by Australian based pension funds.

I have nothing against these countries but these owners do not live here and drink our water. In Hemsworth constituency last year there was 11,602 hours of sewage spillage. The owners of Yorkshire Water are not affected and this undoubtedly impacts how seriously they treat sewage dumping.

Water is our most precious resource. It should belong to the people who use it, not private companies or foreign governments. That is why I support public ownership.

Ofwat has decided to place collapsing water company, Thames Water, in “special measures” due to the “significant issues” it’s facing. It has been reported this could lead to “temporary nationalisation.” If the company is nationalised I do not believe the government should take on all the losses before handing it back to shareholders to make more money in the future.

Instead there should be permanent public ownership and the shareholders who are responsible for driving the company into the ground should suffer the losses – not the taxpayer.

A publicly owned English water company could then be used to demonstrate the benefits of this model over privatisation. We should be bold enough to pursue genuine structural reforms that clean up our water system for good.