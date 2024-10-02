Jon Trickett MP: Why I voted against the removal of the winter fuel payment

I took the difficult decision to vote against the government and my own party leadership on the removal of the winter fuel payment.

​I am sure that many of you watched the House of Commons vote on changes to the winter fuel payment with interest. You may also know that I took the difficult decision to vote against the government and my own party leadership.

Jon Trickett MP writes: In the 2024 election campaign I said that I would always stand up for constituents, even if it meant standing up to my own party when I think they’ve got things wrong.

On this issue, I think they have got things wrong.

Here is the statement I released after the vote explaining why:

I have voted against the government’s proposal to remove the winter fuel payment.

The winter fuel payment was a great Labour achievement. When it was introduced by Gordon Brown in 1997, I was proud to vote for it.

That Labour government had a transformative impact on pensioner poverty, which fell from 28 per cent to 13 per cent during our time in office.

It shames our country that pensioner poverty has now risen to 18 per cent after 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

This winter will be extremely difficult for my constituents of all ages. After years of obscene profiteering by energy companies, they are hiking bills yet again.

I fear that removing the payment from pensioners will mean that many more will fall into poverty this winter. We know that the consequences of pensioner poverty are devastating. It can even be a matter of life and death.

I have worked behind the scenes to try and change the government’s position, but to no avail.

Our country is richer than it's ever been, but the wealth is not shared fairly. In my view the government should be looking to raise revenues from the wealthiest in society, not working class pensioners.

I could not in good conscience vote to make my constituents poorer. I will sleep well tonight knowing that I voted to defend my constituents.

Since the vote my office has been hard at work trying to support those pensioners who will lose out due to the changes to the winter fuel payment.

Our calculations indicate there could be 7,222 pensioners in Normanton and Hemsworth who are entitled to pension credit but who are not yet claiming it.

Pensioners do not receive pension credit automatically and have to apply for this benefit themselves.

Those in receipt of pension credit will still receive the winter fuel payment, so it is crucial that those who are entitled to pension credit but are currently missing out apply as soon as possible.

If you are a pensioner on a low income, or if you know someone who is, then I would encourage you to look into this further.

Several weeks ago I met with Wakefield Council to discuss the campaign they are running across the district to raise awareness about pension credit entitlement.

They are also planning to provide warm community rooms all over our constituency on cold days to support pensioners struggling to heat their homes. I commend them for this.

Since the vote, I have received many hundreds of emails and letters from constituents and people across the country thanking me for how I voted. I am extremely grateful for the warm words.

I hope that I’ve repaid some of the trust placed in me by the people of Normanton and Hemsworth.