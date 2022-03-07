Jack Hemingway said the UK needed to "step up" and shelter more innocent people fleeing the wartorn country.

Home Office figures published on Monday morning indicated that only 50 visas had been granted to refugees with existing family links to the UK.

The government has insisted this number will rise significantly in the weeks to come as more applications are processed.

The government has been criticised for taking fewer Ukrainian refugees than other European countries.

On Sunday the Home Office said that more than 11,000 people had filled in application forms, with around half having completed them.

But ministers have been criticised for being too slow in providing help to refugees, with other European countries having already admitted thousands.

Retweeting a graphic showing the UK has taken in fewer than other nations on the continent, Councillor Hemingway said: "This is shameful only 50 Ukrainian refugees allowed into UK so far.

"We have a proud history of welcoming refugees from conflict - it’s time our government stepped up and waived entry requirements for Ukrainian refugees, like our European neighbours."

Last week, the council ended Wakefield's 30 year-long association with the Russian city of Belgorod, which it was twinned with at the end of the Cold War.

The city, which is on the Ukrainian border, has reportedly been used to fire missiles.