Latest decided planning applications in Wakefield

These are latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, April 7.

APPROVED

Water Lane Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Certificate of lawful use or development for the construction of an outbuilding, including indoor pool and gym

Stock image

31 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Construction of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions, a porch and new roof above bay window. External alterations, including rendering of property and new access and dropped kerb

33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed conversion of existing loft space with front dormer.

3 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single storey rear extension

8 Wilman Post, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8DL: Boundary fence (retrospective)

49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Two storey extension to side/front with room in roofspace, bay window to front, single storey extension to rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane utilising existing dropped kerb

3 Coleridge Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LZ: Construction of single storey side AND rear extension

62 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3BZ: Single storey extension to rear

26 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BW: Single storey rear extension. Conversion of carport to garage. Creation of off-street parking and boundary treatment to front

15 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NA: Single storey extension to rear

405A Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AD: First Floor Extension to an existing bungalow. Change of facing material

61 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NH: Hip to gable and rear dormer extension

20 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Boundary treatment to southern curtilage wall/fence (retrospective)

12 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BW: Part conversion of existing domestic garage to habitable space

11 Old Mount Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LD: Construction of extension and external alterations to outbuilding

Land south of Kirkgate Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley, S72 9DS: Installation of a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array, together with associated infrastructure; access; fencing; CCTV; on-site biodiversity net gain and associated works

REFUSED

2 Castle Hill Court, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DS: Raising of roof height to create additional floor for associated living accommodation

12 Thornesgate Mews, Wakefield, WF2 8FJ: Attic conversion with dormer to rear and roof windows to front

65 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BP: Internally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)