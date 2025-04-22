Latest decided planning applications in Wakefield
The following were decided the week beginning Monday, April 7.
APPROVED
Water Lane Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Certificate of lawful use or development for the construction of an outbuilding, including indoor pool and gym
31 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Construction of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions, a porch and new roof above bay window. External alterations, including rendering of property and new access and dropped kerb
33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed conversion of existing loft space with front dormer.
3 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single storey rear extension
8 Wilman Post, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8DL: Boundary fence (retrospective)
49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Two storey extension to side/front with room in roofspace, bay window to front, single storey extension to rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane utilising existing dropped kerb
3 Coleridge Crescent, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LZ: Construction of single storey side AND rear extension
62 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3BZ: Single storey extension to rear
26 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BW: Single storey rear extension. Conversion of carport to garage. Creation of off-street parking and boundary treatment to front
15 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NA: Single storey extension to rear
405A Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AD: First Floor Extension to an existing bungalow. Change of facing material
61 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NH: Hip to gable and rear dormer extension
20 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Boundary treatment to southern curtilage wall/fence (retrospective)
12 Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BW: Part conversion of existing domestic garage to habitable space
11 Old Mount Farm, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LD: Construction of extension and external alterations to outbuilding
Land south of Kirkgate Lane, Felkirk, South Hiendley, S72 9DS: Installation of a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array, together with associated infrastructure; access; fencing; CCTV; on-site biodiversity net gain and associated works
REFUSED
2 Castle Hill Court, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DS: Raising of roof height to create additional floor for associated living accommodation
12 Thornesgate Mews, Wakefield, WF2 8FJ: Attic conversion with dormer to rear and roof windows to front
65 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BP: Internally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)
