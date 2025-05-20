Latest decided Wakefield district planning applications
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, May 5.
APPROVED
1 Millfield Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4LN: Single storey extension to rear, balcony handrail alteration and application of render
1 Colliery Street, New Sharlston, Wakefield, WF4 1BT: Proposed single storey extension to rear and existing 1.8m high fence to side to be replaced with wall & panel fence 1.8m high
3 Fernside, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1ED: Room in roof with rear dormer, roof light to front and alterations to soil vent pipe
27 Westwood Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NN: Enlargement of existing front bay window. Oriel window to first floor landing (side elevation)
7 Runtlings, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8JJ: Proposed single storey rear extension.
36 Hardakers Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7QP: Single storey rear extension
2 Hall Park Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LT: Single storey extension to rear
47 Queens Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NE: Proposed loft conversion and single storey rear extension with parapet. External alterations to the main house including fenestration detailing and application of render
21 Princes Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SP: Single storey extension to side and rear
2 The Cottages, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AF: Boundary fence to rear
18 Hillcrest Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QW: Single storey rear extension
Land and buildings off Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield: Certificate of existing lawful use of building and land as for builders storage
Icon Office Design Limited, Junction Close, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 6ER: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
The Croft, Doncaster Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AX: New external staircase and new fence enclosure with gate
85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Construction of one self-build dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container) and one stable and associated works
Bridge House, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ: Replacement of existing windows with new PVC-U windows
30 Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, WF7 6LL: Installation of new external wall insulation and solar PV
6 Healey Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8LB: Outline application for the construction of a dwelling with all matters reserve
Gate 2, Card Factory Distribution Centre, Brunel Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XG: Non-illuminated signage scheme
91 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RH: Proposed alterations to existing single storey rear extension including application of render, fenestration detailing and increase in roof height. Joining of rear extension to a proposed single storey wrap around rear, side and front extension, including canopy to front
Land off Netherton Lane, Wakefield Wakefield WF4 4HP: Small shed on site
68 Woolgreaves Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DT: First floor rear extension and single storey rear extension with associated internal and external works
35 George-a-green Road, Wakefield, WF2 8HX: Proposed single storey rear extension
45 Common Road, South Kirkby, WF9 3EE: One dwelling
REFUSED
102 Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5JF: Temporary siting of two storage units to front and rear of existing convenience store for a period of three years
1 Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed fence above existing boundary walls (retrospective) and entrance gate
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Hill Top (Kwiksave) Knottingley WF11 8EE: The removal of the existing 22.7m monopole and headframe supporting three antennas, two cabinets and associated ancillary equipment. Replacement with a 22.5m monopole and headframe supporting 6no. antennas, relocated dish and three equipment cabinets on an extended concrete foundation, associated ancillary equipment and works thereto
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
8 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FA: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 4.0m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m