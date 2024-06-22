Latest decided Wakefield planning applications
The following applications were decided the week beginning June 10.
APPROVED
3 Augusta Drive, Normanton, WF6 1UB: Single-storey extension to rear
19 Santingley Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LG: Single-storey extension to side and front, single storey extension to rear, new render to whole dwelling
38 Meadow Vale, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 3TD: Proposed extension above existing garage
16 Shearburn Close, Ossett, WF5 9BH: Proposed single-storey extension to rear
2 Sowood Court, Ossett, WF5 0TJ: Single-storey extension to rear, first floor extension to side and garage conversion to habitable room
Waystone Limited, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Internally illuminated signage scheme
49 Ringwood Way, Hemsworth, WF9 4SP: Bungalow extension to side and rear
10 Ingswell Drive, Notton, WF4 2NF: Part two storey, part single-storey extension to rear with associated alterations to openings including addition of large window to front
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LG: Installation of below-ground concrete crane pads to the terrace for sculpture installation
17 Field Gate View, Wakefield, WF2 7FE: Single storey rear extension.
REFUSED
31 Swift Way, Castleford, WF10 2SP: Enclosed link from house to garage
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Benyon & Sons, LAnd At The Old Chapel, Mill Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield: WF4 2AG: Replacement of existing 18m high monopole with 22.5m high monopole and associated ancillary works
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
76 Farne Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9EE: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 2.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m
