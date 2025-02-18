Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council: Housing development confirmed at former primary school

These are the latest planning decisions for the Wakefield district.

The following were decided the week beginning Monday, February 3.

APPROVED

Unit 3 Cross Pipes Road, Wakefield, WF2 0BG: Non illuminated signage scheme

5 Southdale Gardens, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BB: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension

2 Patch Wood Gardens, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TT: Single storey rear extension and porch to front

67 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to front and three car parking spaces

32 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Single storey rear extension and porch to side

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, Wakefield, WF4 2DU: Single storey side extension

383 Milnthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7HT: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, proposed single and two storey extensions to rear, porch to side, glazing and window amendments to front elevation (inclusive of two Juliette balconies), new pitched roof to existing first floor extension and detached garage conversion with extension to create gym and spa

4 to 6 Providence Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BG: Change of use to hair and beauty salon

2 Churchfield Croft, Normanton, WF6 2QD: Dormer to rear and alterations to existing dwelling house

121A Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PR: Two storey side extension and partial internal garage removal to provide living/dining space, utility and entrance lobby to ground floor and dressing room with ensuite to master bedroom at first floor

35 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BG: Side extension, internal alterations and changes to external materials

4 Millfield Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DU: Rear and side single storey extensions

West Bretton Village Hall, 2A Bretton Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LB: Single storey extension to village hall with associated external decking

37 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: First floor extension to rear and new obscured window to west elevation

5 Greenwood Way, Wakefield, WF3 4LJ: Conversion of integral garage to living space and creation of additional parking to front

Bridge Street Car Park, Castleford, WF10 1HH: Illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme

Vacant plot Kings Paddock, off Kingsway Close, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8EN: Detached house on residential plot (self-build)

Throstle Farm Junior And Infant School Hazel Road Knottingley WF11 0PA: Development of 151 residential dwellings, greenspace, landscaping, and associated infrastructure

Pontefract and District Golf Club, Park Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4QS: Driving range shelter

REFUSED

The Gables (land adj), 1J Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Outline application for the construction of two dwellings with all matters reserved

Butchers Arms, 79 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4LH: Proposed additional storey over rear extension

WITHDRAWN

67B Rhodes Street, Castleford, WF10 1LE: Conversion of existing outbuilding into one-bedroom residential annex

Land within Aire Street Car Park, Aire Street, Castleford, WF10 1AG: Application for the construction of a single storey temporary building to be used as a tiling showroom with external compound to be used for a period of four years

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

47 Barnsdale Way, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1LS: Proposed additional storey to form additional accommodation to original dwelling