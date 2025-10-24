Latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council: Plans for city square withdrawn

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, October 13.

APPROVED

Unit G19, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Installation of glass shop front with sliding auto door

Land at Sycamore Drive, Castleford: Non illuminated signage scheme

19 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Two storey side/rear extension

Travelodge Hotel, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, WF1 1SA: Internally illuminated signage scheme

53 Westways, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0TE: Single storey extension to the front

9 Southwell Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BN: Proposed garden room to the rear

71 Ravensmead, Featherstone, WF7 5AQ: Proposed driveway extension including dropped kerb to front

Land off Sowgate Lane, Pontefract: Extension to stable block

Unit 19, Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1QS: Change in use to a dentist

YMCA, Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Change of use of the former YMCA/community hall to part restaurant and part hot food takeaway with exterior alterations Including external flue and metal shutters

3 The Mount, Normanton, WF6 1NU: Change of use of existing workshop to form a dwelling, with external alterations (demolition of w/c, partial raising of ridge and formation of pitched roof, installation of roof lights, new porch and new openings), construction of detached double garage; and improved parking and turning facilities

13 Hall Cliffe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BX: Annexe to rear

Queen Street Hall, Queen Street, Wakefield, WF1 1LE; Change of use of existing building to create 25 apartments, creation of upwards extensions and alterations to the existing building

WITHDRAWN

2 Close Street, Hemsworth, WF9 4QP: Conversion of existing mixed-use retail and residential unit to HMO with associated dormers to front and rear

12 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and rebuilding a single storey bungalow and installation of an air source heat pump. Planning permission is being sought as the noise level of the heat pump does not meet MCS planning standards

1 to 11 Northgate Wakefield WF1 1HE: Demolition of two commercial blocks and removal of one tree for the delivery of a new city square and associated works including the resurfacing of Bread Street, new public realm, street furniture, landscaping, planting and creation of events space

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

11 Queens Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0ND: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5m, a maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

2 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m