These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, December 16 and Monday, December 23.

114 Station Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AB: Detached single storey outbuilding

35 Lingwell Gate Crescent, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PA: Single storey rear extension to existing bungalow

17 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AU: Single storey side and rear extensions

15 Mayors Walk Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2RS: Extension to rear of bungalow

The Old Police Cottage, Doncaster Road, Wragby, Wakefield, WF4 1QX: Outbuilding

405A Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AD: First floor extension to an existing bungalow and change of facing material

Tufty Farm, Park Mill Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AL: Screening opinion

Doncaster Road (land off), Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RR: Agricultural building for feed and machinery storage

Land off Pontefract Road (A645), Knottingley, Wakefield WF11 8PF: Creation of a new access

Walkers Windows, Wakefield Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9JY: Demolition of existing industrial unit, new industrial unit

4 Lanark Rise, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LQ: Two storey side extension and pitch roof added to existing garage

Unit 3, Cross Pipes Road, Wakefield, WF2 0BG: Non illuminated signage scheme

Brian Yeardley Continental Ltd, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, WF7 5BP: Certificate of lawfulness to confirm use of site for storage and distribution

5 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JZ: Detached single gate

Lind House, 231 Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AN: First floor side extension with juliet balcony to western elevation

103 Ashgap Lane, Normanton, WF6 2HE: Alterations to existing opening and roofline to the rear, single storey extension to front with associated works

Land off Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RU: General storage building

8 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0AY: Single storey extension to rear

Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Safety Barrier installation to the roof of the building

Plot 3, Former Walton Golf Centre, Common Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PS: Two storey extension to side

YMCA Grove Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 4BB: Change of Use of the former YMCA/community hall to part restaurant and part hot food takeaway with exterior alterations

4 to 6 Providence Street, Wakefield, WF1 3BG: Change of use to hair and beauty salon

14 West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PH: Construction of Detached Dwelling & formation of Parking Area

Yankin Villa, Ninevah Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AW: Proposed construction of detached self-build dwellinghouse and garage to replace existing, alterations to vehicular access and new boundary wall

9 Ingfield Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HB: Adding a new bay window onto the existing front elevation

Strickland Court Plot 1, South Kirby Business Park, South Kirkby, WF9 3TJ Four small Industrial Buildings to provide a total of 24 self contained industrial/commercial units to be used for light industry, research and development, general industry and storage and distribution, including car parking, access, and associated works and ancillary offices

The Gables, 1J Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BD: Two detached properties

12 Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HP: Proposed log cabin

139B Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

Verandah Cottages, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SP: Demolition of existing porches, proposed central single storey porch to front

Priory Cottage Pontefract Road Ackworth Pontefract WF7 7EF: Revised internal layout and window/door opening positions