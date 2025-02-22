Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

Here the latest planning applications that have been sent to Wakefield Council.

The following were validated the week beginning Monday, February 10.

12 Thornesgate Mews, Wakefield, WF2 8FJ: Attic conversion with dormer to rear and roof windows to front

125 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Single storey extension to the rear and associated works. Construction of double garage to front elevation and outbuilding to rear garden

67 Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1SY: Single storey side and rear extensions

Land off Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, WF4 4JQ: Change of use to two secure dog walking fields with new access, parking area and associated fencing and gates.

3 Addingford Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BL: Additional storey to dwelling, single storey rear extension, replacement porch to side, alterations to openings on all elevations, insertion of six rooflights, introduction of render and timber cladding to part of dwelling, extension of patio to front/side (inclusive of retaining wall) and provision of additional driveway to side/front of the dwelling

11A Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6EY: Part single, part two-storey extension to the rear with addition of render finish

65 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BP: Internally illuminated signage scheme (retrospective)

18 Healey Crescent, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8NB: Two storey side extension

91 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2RH: Proposed single storey extension to join existing rear extension, with front canopy

2 Benwood View, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NP: Single storey extensions to front and rear

33 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed conversion of existing loft space with front dormer.

23 Victoria Gardens, Normanton, WF6 2FA: Certificate of lawful development for use of existing dwelling for dog day-care and dog boarding business

52 Moor Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EJ: Garden room/summer house

3 Newhill, South Kirkby, WF9 3SW: Single storey rear extension

121 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Non illuminated signage scheme

72 Ruskin Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BG: Single storey extension to rear

22 The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QA: Conversion of cafe to hot food takeaway

28 Chesterton Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5QU: Loft conversion with dormer to rear and internal alterations

49 Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Two storey extension to side/front with room in roofspace, bay window to front, single storey extension to rear and formation of new vehicular access off Shay Lane utilising existing dropped kerb

69 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HP: Detached garage to side

62 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3BZ: Single storey extension to rear

Unit 35 Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Internally illuminated signage scheme

15 Stanley Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NA: Single storey extension to rear

Upton Primary School, Waggon Lane, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1JS: The proposed project is the installation of air source heat pumps and construction of a acoustic enclosure protected by a powder coated green paladin security fence