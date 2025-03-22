Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council

The following applications have been submitted to Wakefield Council.

These applications were validated the week beginning Monday, March 10.

2 Hall Park Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LT: Single storey extension to rear

36 Hardakers Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7QP: Single storey rear extension

47 Queens Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0NE: Single storey rear extension with parapet. Loft conversion

1 Foulby Farm, Doncaster Road, Foulby, Wakefield, WF4 1PY: Proposed fence above existing boundary walls (retrospective) and entrance gate

21 Princes Drive, Pontefract, WF8 4SP: Single storey extension to side and rear

2 The Cottages, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AF: Boundary fence to rear

93 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Two storey extension to rear, single storey extension to rear and side and raising of ridge for loft conversion with dormer to rear

37 Kingsway Close, Ossett, WF5 8DY: Single storey extension to front and side

18 Hillcrest Drive, Castleford, WF10 3QW: Single storey rear extension

666 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HJ: Part conversion of existing detached garage to habitable space and pitched garage roof to replace existing flat roof

School Bungalow, Larks Hill, Pontefract, WF8 4RJ: Demolition of garage store to side, proposed single storey extension to side

Land and buildings off Goosehill Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF6 2JB: Certificate of existing lawful use of building and land as for builders storage

61 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EA: Single storey rear extension and external garage

Highfield House, 3 Cow Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2AX: Detached garage/hobby room/office Space within the boundaries of the above property, which replaces the existing single garage. The previous garage was demolished for building work to progress in June 2021

Icon Office Design Limited, Junction Close, Featherstone, WF7 6ER: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

88 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DX: Ground floor infilling of car-port to side with single storey rear link extension to detached garage

The Croft, Doncaster Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AX: New external staircase and new fence enclosure with gate

3 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Part single-storey, part first-floor extension to the rear with single storey side extension and new hardstanding to form parking area

6 Blossom Way, Castleford, WF10 5TY: Garage conversion

5 Wilson Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0HQ: Part two storey part single storey rear extension

143 Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, WF10 4AQ: Creation of two flats at first and second floors, dormer to rear and new shop front

30 Dickinson Terrace, Featherstone, WF7 6LL: Installation of new EWI and Solar PV

6 Healey Road, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 8LB: Outline application for the construction of a dwelling with all matters reserved

6 Horsefair, Pontefract, WF8 1PD: ATM and signage (retrospective)

Safe 'N' Sound Nursery, Featherstone Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6LS: Front and side extensions

Dudfleet Mill, Dudfleet Yard, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EU: Proposed concrete yard and security fencing

3 Hill Top Court, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QA: Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormers and roof lights to front

Dudfleet Mill, Dudfleet Yard, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5EU: Replacement of roof and wall cladding to existing units, installation of solar panels and new openings for building units 1 to 6. Construction of electricity substation