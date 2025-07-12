Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council
2 Barton Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2NS: Front extension to bungalow with gable frontage and side porch extension
16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3BD: Proposed slight height increase to the extension roof
23 Saville Park, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JT: Part two storey part first floor extension to side, part two storey part single storey extension to rear
84 Queen Elizabeth Road, Wakefield, WF1 4RJ: Two storey and single storey side extension
3A Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0QB: Garage conversion
14 Braemar Croft, South Hiendley, S72 9DB: Single storey extension to rear
69 Sheldrake Road, Castleford, WF10 5SJ: Demolition of conservatory to rear, part single part two storey extension to side and two storey extension to rear
49 Marriott Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RX: Loft conversion
3 Pillar Close, Pontefract, WF8 4SY: Proposed rear single storey extension
7 Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract, WF8 3AD: First floor extension over single storey to rear, dormer to rear
65 Fernleigh Court, Wakefield, WF2 8SJ: Single storey rear and side extension
Wakefield Thornes Cricket Club, Field Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7RT: Construction of a detached timber shelter and detached brick toilet block
35 St Josephs Mount, Pontefract, WF8 4JR: Single storey extension to front
149 Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, WF10 4AQ: Single storey rear extension
Land off Wentworth Terrace, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5BZ: Proposed erection of 73 two-storey dwellings consisting of two and three-bedroom semi-detached and three and four-bedroom detached units, including access, internal roads, landscaping, drainage and associated infrastructure
