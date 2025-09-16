Latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council: Plan for pub revamp

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, August 18.

Land at Sycamore Drive, Castleford: Non illuminated signage scheme

79 Irwin Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4QX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.98m and a maximum eaves height of 2.90m

7 Nunns View, Featherstone, WF7 5PN: Two storey side extension and single storey extension to rear

Stock image

Vehicle testing station, Patrick Green, Oulton, Leeds, LS26 8HE: Installation of 645 solar panels on the roof of an existing industrial unit

Travelodge Hotel, Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, WF1 1SA: Internally illuminated signage scheme

88A Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8PS: Change of use from dwelling to a two bed HMO and external alterations

106 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1EE: Shop front alterations and creation of a two bedroom flat at first floor

81 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BX: Retrospective application for the existing signage installed

Land adj to Carr Lane Cemetery, South Kirkby, WF9 3RX: Extension to existing cemetery to provide additional plots including access paths

151 Spittal Hardwick Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1SA: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 5.5m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

1 Parklands Avenue, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5NJ: Construction of single (rear) and double storey (side) wrap around extension

7 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract, WF8 3QZ: Proposed boundary wall and gate and hardstanding to front

4 Kingsley Close, Wakefield, WF2 7EB: Demolition of garage, erection of side and rear extension.

8 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AX: Full decorations throughout the pub. New backfitting to existing location. New tiled LVT floor to the bar apron and behind the bar and new mat to the entrance. Amendments to the bar. New location of fixed seating bay. New flooring to the ladies toilet. New vanity units to ladies and gents. New log burner to existing fireplace. Replacement light fittings to existing positions. New flooring to the first floor domestic kitchen. New fire doors to flat entrance and door to bathroom

9 Southwell Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BN: Proposed garden room to the rear

25 Carlyle Road, Castleford, WF10 3BA: Replacement three bed dwellinghouse and side extension. Proposed air source heat pump

19 Earls Chase, Pontefract, WF8 1SH: Two storey extension to rear

Low Farm, Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Proposed maintenance and improvement (surfacing works) of an existing private way

Nevile Drive (land to wesst of), Walton, Wakefield: Outline application for eight dwellings

69 Park Hill Way, Wakefield, WF1 5FS: Proposed garage conversion to form lounge area and additional utility/storage area

Ackworth Park House, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7ET: Outbuilding and its mixed use within UCO C3 and business

Rear of 23 Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 DS: Proposed rebuild and reduction in height of collapsed external wall to rear