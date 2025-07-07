Latest Wakefield area decided planning: Application approved to update The Ridings Shopping Centre
APPROVED
51 Eton Walk, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 2FH: Demolition of existing porch and formation of a new porch to the front
133 Manor Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LQ: Rear detached domestic outbuilding
2 Lower Northfield Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3LN: Single storey rear/side extension forming link to existing outbuilding
2 Thornes Moor Close, Wakefield, WF2 8QA: Single storey extension to side
44 Malvern Mews, Wakefield, WF1 2FD: Removal of canopy for construction of porch to front and part two storey, part single storey extension to rear
84 Woolgreaves Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DT: Single storey extension to side and rear
38 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RF: Replacement shopfront and exterior alterations including two AC units to rear
49 to 51 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF: Fascia signs, projecting signs, window posters, directory of services, nameplate, CCTV signage
95 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DL: Proposed front and side boundary walls with gate to match neighbours, proposed porch single storey extension to front, proposed dormer and loft conversion
46 Leafield Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Porch to front, first floor extensions to side and rear, new balcony area to rear and alterations to existing balcony to side
15 Arden Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AH: Single storey rear extension
26 Walton Road, Upton, WF9 1JF: Single storey extension to the rear
13 Valley Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DE: Single storey side and rear extension
23 Lakeside Estate, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DN: Proposed rear extension and decking/terrace area
Lupset Hotel Public House, 328 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JF: Timber pergola to rear of building and picket fence to front
The Homestead, Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract,8 WF8 3BX: Single storey rear extension
40 Beverley Close, Normanton, WF6 1BU: Two storey rear extension
361 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AD: Single storey rear extension with pitched roof and external steps
8 Westcroft Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9RA: Single storey side and rear extension
66 Long Causeway, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JD: Side extension off existing porch
1 All Saints Walk, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1US: External alterations to the ground and first floors of the Kirkgate facing facade of the Ridings Shopping Centre, and store fronts located on All Saints Walk comprising of the standardisation and replacement of ground floor commercial doors and windows, first floor windows, overcladding of existing canopy and first floor concrete and tiled panels, and standardisation of signage areas
Southdale CE Junior School, Southdale Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8BA: Proposed security fencing, vehicular and pedestrian access gates
125 Ackworth Road, Featherstone, WF7 5ND: Single storey extension to the front and rear with associated works. Construction of double garage to front and outbuilding to rear garden
Pony Paddocks, Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6BY: Construction of a replacement stable
REFUSED
84 Lower York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3NA: Change of use from a building merchants' yard to a small independent valeting and vehicle repair garage (retrospective)
WITHDRAWN
Metropolitan Demolition and Metropolitan Crushing, Green Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DY: Certificate of Lawfulness for ancillary office building
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
22 Church View, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3PF: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.8m, a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m
82 Sugar Lane, Wakefield, WF1 5FE: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.5m, a maximum height of 3.4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
17 Melton Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PR: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.3m, a maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
4 Brunswick Close, Wakefield, WF1 4PX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.6m, a maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum eaves height of 2.3m
Ferrybridge 2, Fryston Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof
