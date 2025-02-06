Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications: 83 homes approved

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were decided the week beginning January 20.

APPROVED

43 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LP: Removal of existing conservatory, erection of new proposed single storey extension and new windows in side elevations.

Unit 1 Xscape, Colorado Way, Castleford, WF10 4TA: Non-Illuminated aluminium sign showing the SnoZone logo

32 Walton Park Street, Castleford, WF10 1BS: Single storey detached outbuilding and decking to rear (retrospective)

53 Falmouth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2EB: Two storey extension to rear and part side

66 Darnley Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QQ: Single storey rear extension and porch to front

Lyndhurst, Dale Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HJ: Dropped kerb to front with associated vehicular parking

1 Millfield Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 4LN: Single storey extension to rear and balcony handrail alteration

15 Hinton Close, Pontefract, WF8 2UQ: Two storey extension to rear

53 Nunns Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5HH: Demolition of an existing conservatory and replaced with a new extension

11 Chambers Close, Castleford, WF10 5YE: Garage conversion and new porch

4 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GA: Conversion of internal garage to a kitchen, replacement of garage door with a window and bifold doors to the dining area

69 Altofts Lodge Drive, Normanton, WF6 2LB: Proposed rear extension to existing dwelling

St Giles Church, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AT: Installation of solar panels on south aisle roof of church

24 Chaucer Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4QE: Proposed demolition of detached rear garage and rear extension and replacement rear two storey extension and side two storey extension. Front garden and driveway alterations

7 Ash Lea, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JS: Pitched roof over existing flat roof, infills to front, detached gym and detached garage to rear

9A Bread Street, Wakefield, WF1 1PB: Change of use from public house to one-bedroom dwelling

77 Jenkin Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DP: Single storey extension to front and rear and two storey extension to side

9 Kilby Street, Wakefield, WF1 2RB: Installation of gate/screen (retrospective) and various internal and external alterations and installation of gate/screen. Proposed installation of stud partitions and doors to upper floor

Land adjacent to 6 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BB: Proposed one detached dwelling and new access (self build)

15 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LL: Use of building as bar/nightclub with associated external alterations to include lighting and windows, pursuant to approval for change of use to micro pub

Land off Wharfedale Drive, Altofts, Normanton: Residential development (83 dwellings) and associated works

WITHDRAWN

5 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JZ: Detached single garage