Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications: HMO given permission to expand
The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, June 2.
APPROVED
Carleton Community High School, Green Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3NW: Non illuminated signage scheme
3 Hartley Park View, Pontefract, WF8 4AP: Proposed porch to front and rear and relocation of rear entrance
28 Portland Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GJ: Two storey front extension
7 Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QE: Single storey extension to side
Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Installation of roof mounted 58.24kW solar PV system comprising of 128 x Canadian solar 455w modules
Navigation Warehouse, Navigation Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5RH: Non Illuminated signage scheme
42 and 42A Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN: Change of use from shop to residential and amalgamation to form one dwellinghouse, including external alterations
34 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and associated external alterations
236 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Extension of existing garage to form garden room/gym
71 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Single storey extension to the rear
St Stephens Church, Church Lane, Pontefract, WF8 3DW: Strip and recover of church roof. Installation of solar panels and new aluminium rainwater goods
Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Construction of an extension to NewCold Wakefield with relocation of existing HGV parking facilities and other ancillary development
16 Church Lane, Normanton, WF6 1EU: Change of use from small HMO to seven bed HMO, with no external alterations
Land east of Holmfield Lane, Castleford, WF11 8SD: Proposed Battery Energy Storage Facility (ESF)
REFUSED
6 Langdale Mount, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TH: Removal of overhanging branch from adjacent tree
Unit 3 to Unit 4 Victoria Works, Elder Grove, Wakefield, WF2 9AS: Change of use from gymnasium to a multi-use community centre and associated works
WITHDRAWN
Land to rear of The Mews Hotel, Ossett, WF5 9HN: Construction of storage unit
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
3 Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, WF2 9EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m