Latest Wakefield district decided planning applications: HMO given permission to expand

These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, June 2.

APPROVED

Carleton Community High School, Green Lane, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3NW: Non illuminated signage scheme

3 Hartley Park View, Pontefract, WF8 4AP: Proposed porch to front and rear and relocation of rear entrance

28 Portland Road, Wakefield, WF1 2GJ: Two storey front extension

7 Moorhouse Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QE: Single storey extension to side

Calder Island Public House, Calder Island Way, Wakefield, WF2 7AW: Installation of roof mounted 58.24kW solar PV system comprising of 128 x Canadian solar 455w modules

Navigation Warehouse, Navigation Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5RH: Non Illuminated signage scheme

42 and 42A Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4EN: Change of use from shop to residential and amalgamation to form one dwellinghouse, including external alterations

34 Rookhill Road, Pontefract, WF8 2BY: Conversion of existing garage to habitable space and associated external alterations

236 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Extension of existing garage to form garden room/gym

71 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Single storey extension to the rear

St Stephens Church, Church Lane, Pontefract, WF8 3DW: Strip and recover of church roof. Installation of solar panels and new aluminium rainwater goods

Unit 3 Headways, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4FE: Construction of an extension to NewCold Wakefield with relocation of existing HGV parking facilities and other ancillary development

16 Church Lane, Normanton, WF6 1EU: Change of use from small HMO to seven bed HMO, with no external alterations

Land east of Holmfield Lane, Castleford, WF11 8SD: Proposed Battery Energy Storage Facility (ESF)

REFUSED

6 Langdale Mount, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TH: Removal of overhanging branch from adjacent tree

Unit 3 to Unit 4 Victoria Works, Elder Grove, Wakefield, WF2 9AS: Change of use from gymnasium to a multi-use community centre and associated works

WITHDRAWN

Land to rear of The Mews Hotel, Ossett, WF5 9HN: Construction of storage unit

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

3 Thirlmere Road, Wakefield, WF2 9EP: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m