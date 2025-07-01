These are the latest planning applications decided by Wakefield Council.

They were decided the week beginning Monday, June 16.

APPROVED

37 Highfield Crescent, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RA: Extension to side

36 Clifton Avenue, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HB: Demolition of existing rear projection, new single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to store and utility

22 Dovedale Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SS: Two storey extension to side and single storey to rear

79 Victoria Way, Wakefield, WF1 2NB: Demolition of existing porch, two storey side extension and new porch to front

14 Newland Court, Wakefield, WF1 5AG: Two storey side extension with single storey front extension

Riverside Filling Station, Lock Lane, Castleford, WF10 2JU: D6 digital advertisement

Eum Pentecostal Church, School Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0JL: Change of use from place of worship

89 Standbridge Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7EJ: Construction of part single, part two storey extension to rear

43 Philip Garth, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2LS: Construction of side extension to form additional toilets and sleep room

St Wilfrids Catholic High School and Sixth Form College, Cutsyke Road, Featherstone, WF7 6BD: Single storey detached building with solar panel array to roof

30A Northfield Lane Horbury Wakefield WF4 5DL: Certificate of lawfulness for the commencement of building works to construction of three detached dwellings and associated works

14 Foljambe Street, Wakefield, WF2 7QZ: Proposed front and rear dormers

19 West Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2DN: Single storey front extension

Verandah Cottages, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SP: Replace five existing windows to front elevation, and add driveway gates

47 Swift Way, Wakefield, WF2 6SR: Demolition of existing single storey rear extension, new single storey rear extension to detached dwelling house

Castleford Academy, Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JQ: Lighting replacement to internal parking area

21 Lumley Avenue, Castleford, WF10 5LX: Two storey side extension and patio to rear

62 Wood View Avenue, Castleford, WF10 1PU: Replacement boundary fence

Stoney Cliff Lodge Farm, Danesleigh Drive, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4TB: Single storey extension to front, first floor extension to side and detached stable

1A Sandal Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LP: Raising of roof height including creation of rooms in roof space, two storey extensions to front and rear, balcony to front, single storey extension to side and external alterations

35 and 37 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF: Two storey rear extension, external alterations and internal changes to create four new residential units above and to the rear of an existing commercial property

20 Hall Cliffe Grove, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6DE: Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear and porch to front

Shires Removal Group, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, WF9 5JB: 18 metre extension to existing building

1 Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6TU: Single storey rear extension and erection of fence along front boundary

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5EY: New roof to west stand and TV gantry/studio, cladding to rear of existing, proposed covered areas, relocation of refreshments/bar kiosk under existing roofed section and creation of new standing terrace within the south stand

64 to 66 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TU: Illuminated signage scheme to front and side

100 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9PL: Internally illuminated signage scheme and change of use from tanning salon to mixed use tanning salon and hot food takeaway, construction of single storey side extension and bin store, installation of flue and external alterations (retrospective)

Friar Wood House, 3 Mill Hill Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HR: Proposed construction of new ancillary accommodation to replace existing outbuilding

Reflections Housing Association, Station Road, Castleford, WF10 1DL: Single, two and three storey extensions to front and side of existing supported living scheme

Land at Lilley Terrace, South Kirkby: Residential development for six dwellings including demolition of Leyland Villa and associated works (revised application)

WITHDRAWN

Croftfield House, Ryhill Pits Lane, Cold Hiendley, WF4 2DU Detached single storey store

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

21 Manor Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 2PX: Proposed single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.75m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 3m

2 Wynthorpe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BB: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.94m, a maximum height of 2.9m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

310 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8QX: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, a maximum height of 3.95m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

5 Needle Close, Wakefield, WF2 8FU: Single storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 3.5m, a maximum height of 4.0m and a maximum eaves height of 3m