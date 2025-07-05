Latest Wakefield district submitted applications: Wakefield Trinity apply for viewing platform

These are the latest planning applications Wakefield Council has received.

The following applications were validated the week beginning Monday, June 30.

8 Stannard Well Drive, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BN: Single storey front and side extension

71 Durkar Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HZ: Raising of roof height to create habitable rooms in roof space, dormer and decking with glass balustrade to eastern elevation and removal of porch to west and eastern elevations

6 Elder Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9AJ: Loft conversion with front and rear dormers

3 Brookfield Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4BJ: Proposed single storey extension to side

82 Sugar Lane, Wakefield, WF1 5FE: Part single storey, part two storey side and rear extension

8 Cathedral Walk, The Ridings Centre, Wakefield, WF1 1YD: Change of use of first floor from office space to two residential flats and the replacement of windows with double glazed aluminium to match existing

3 Barleyfield Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TB: Single storey extension to front, part two storey part single storey extension to rear, porch to side, off street parking with dropped kerb to front

24 Ryecroft Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9EL: Porch extension to front

48 Little Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2NX: Part two storey part first floor extension to side, single storey extension to rear

7 Bedford Court, Featherstone, WF7 5LB: Conservatory to rear

25 Hall Cliffe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6BX: Single storey side extension and dormer to side

The Stanley, Ferry Lane Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LT Internally/externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

9 Pledwick Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6DF: Raised decking and stairs to rear with cantilevered roof canopy, new render and timber cladding to rear

Former Bunker, New Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AT: Retrospective planning application for proposed timber fence, hardstanding to create a parking space and patio area

11 Hartley Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4AW: Single storey extension to rear following the removal of existing conservatory with alterations to existing dwelling house

46 Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, WF11 8PW: Change of use of garden room (residential) to wellbeing and holistic therapy business

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats, Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5EY: Construction of external raised mezzanine view platform

14A South Parade, Wakefield, WF1 1LR: Installation of flue outlet on front elevation (retrospective)