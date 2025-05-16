Latest Wakefield district submitted planning: Application submitted for new banking hub

These planning applications were submitted to Wakefield Council.

They were validated the week beginning Monday, April 28.

2 Thornes Moor Close, Wakefield, WF2 8QA: Single storey extension to side

Ferrybridge, 2 Fryston Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8DX: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof

Stock image

2 Lower Northfield Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3LN: Single storey rear/side extension forming link to existing outbuilding

110 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AP: Proposed mixed use block

Ferrybridge MFE Limited, Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Installation of solar PV equipment on roof

84 Woolgreaves Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DT: Single storey extension to side and rear

44 Malvern Mews, Wakefield, WF1 2FD: Removal of canopy for construction of porch to front and part two storey, part single storey extension to rear

46 Leafield Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Porch to front, first floor extensions to side and rear, new balcony area to rear and alterations to existing balcony to side

64 Baker Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DR: Two storey extension, raised patio, new window and door openings, detached garage, driveway and complete refurbishment of existing dwelling

49 to 51 High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AF: Full retail fitout of a vacant unit into a retail banking hub. Works include: External: Installation of new brand signage, new ATM and associated signage plus making good external building fabric. Internal: Partition alterations to form new secure office, installation of standard furniture components and associated redecoration and floor finishes. Installation of new internal directory of services, external facing

95 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DL: Proposed front and side boundary walls with gate to match neighbours, proposed porch single storey extension to front, proposed dormer and loft conversion

38 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RF: Replacement shopfront and exterior alterations including two AC units to rear

25 Townend Avenue, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7HE: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum eaves height of 2.97m

Land south of Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5YH: Internally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme Totem sign, canopy sign, site signs, shop signs

3 Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, WF7 6BY: Rear extension to existing bungalow

146 Wrenthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 0HR: Increase in roof height, first floor extension to front, Single storey rear and side extension, Juliet balcony to rear and changes to external materials

15 Arden Court, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AH: Single storey rear extension

218 Bradford Road, Wakefield, WF1 2BA: Demolition of existing garage and proposed part two storey, part single storey rear extension to form additional living space and attached garage

132A Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1DD: Subdivision of existing dwelling to form two self-contained flats and external alterations

Boat Yard, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SN: Part two storey, part first floor extensions to front side and rear and window alterations

Paragon Services, Gilcar Way, Wakefield Europort, Castleford, WF10 5QS: Temporary storage building (10 years)

26 Walton Road, Upton, WF9 1JF: Single storey extension to the rear

Lupset Hotel Public House, 328 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JF: Timber pergola to rear of building and picket fence to front

162 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 4HD: Loft conversion with rear roof dormer

A639 Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4PR: Proposed relocation of an existing milestone marker

Land adjacent to 1 Trinity Church Gate, Wakefield, WF1 1TX: Construction of commercial buildings

Land off George-a-green Court, Lupset, Wakefield, WF2 8FE: Construction of seven residential dwellings including associated access, landscaping and drainage works

Land at Rosslyn Grove, Ackworth, Pontefract: Outline application for residential development comprising of nine dwellings and associated works with all matters to be reserved except for access

2 Railway Terrace, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PB: Change of use of residential dwelling to short term let

6 to 8 Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, WF4 3ET: Outline planning permission for the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a dwelling (all matters reserved)