Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications
8 Illingworth Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2LH: Demolition of an existing garage and conservatory, and proposed single storey extension to rear
93 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EB: Remove existing open porch/canopy and replace with new enclosed entrance hall/porch to front
Christevelyn, 12 West View, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7AJ: Proposed single storey extension to rear
14 Ingswell Drive, Notton, WF4 2NF: First floor extension to rear and change of flat roof to hipped/pitched roof to rear
71 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SU: Construction of a single storey rear extension
22 Carleton Park Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 3RH: First floor extension over existing garage/utility to side and canopy to front
47 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JQ: Side and rear dormer with room in roof space
3 Park Hill Way Wakefield Wakefield WF1 5FS: Decking in the back garden
