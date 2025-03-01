Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Proposal for new gym at leisure centre
They were validated the week beginning Monday, February 17.
10 Tenters Close, Knottingley, WF11 8LU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.94m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m
Wynfield House, Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single storey extension to side and rear
119 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NE: Two storey extension to side elevations and conversion of existing garage
26 Holme Farm Way, Pontefract, WF8 3FB: Proposed single storey extension to rear
28 Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, WF1 5NF: Single storey extension to rear
161 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract ,WF8 2RF: Proposed single storey extension to side
White Cat Garage, Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3ED: Retrospective planning application for extension to terrace and associated balustrade and screening
Land adjacent to Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Construction of two four bedroom houses and associated works
174 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Detached garage to rear
New Park, Grange Farm, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BB: Single storey side extension with rear projection
108 Manor Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LW: Pitched roof to existing garage
Cherry Tree Lodge, 27B Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Two storey extension to side
2 Castle Hill Court, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DS: Raising of roof height to create additional floor for associated living accomodation
7 Crest Mount, Pontefract, WF8 2QS: Two storey extension to rear
Water Lane Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Certificate of lawful use or development for the construction of an outbuilding, including indoor pool and gym
31 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Construction of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions, a porch and new roof above bay window. External alterations, including rendering of property and new access and dropped kerb
19 Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LD: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.16m, maximum height of 3.65m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m
34 Regent Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AT: Proposed rear dormer under 40 cubic meter and proposed single storey rear extension
Glasshoughton Centre For Healthy Living, Learning and Leisure, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4PF: Relocation of existing storage container and new gym building
Land off Netherton Lane, Wakefield, WF4 4HP: Construction of small shed on site
55 Cedar Grove, Featherstone, WF7 6JP: Single storey extension to front and side
E Richmond and Sons Limited, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PY: Installation of art mural to north-facing building facade
