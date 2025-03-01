Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Proposal for new gym at leisure centre

The following planning applications are the latest to be submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were validated the week beginning Monday, February 17.

10 Tenters Close, Knottingley, WF11 8LU: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 3.94m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum eaves height of 2.4m

Wynfield House, Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AG: Single storey extension to side and rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

119 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NE: Two storey extension to side elevations and conversion of existing garage

26 Holme Farm Way, Pontefract, WF8 3FB: Proposed single storey extension to rear

28 Belle Vue Road, Wakefield, WF1 5NF: Single storey extension to rear

161 Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract ,WF8 2RF: Proposed single storey extension to side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Cat Garage, Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3ED: Retrospective planning application for extension to terrace and associated balustrade and screening

Land adjacent to Southfield Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AS: Construction of two four bedroom houses and associated works

174 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Detached garage to rear

New Park, Grange Farm, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BB: Single storey side extension with rear projection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

108 Manor Road, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0LW: Pitched roof to existing garage

Cherry Tree Lodge, 27B Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TN: Two storey extension to side

2 Castle Hill Court, Daw Lane, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DS: Raising of roof height to create additional floor for associated living accomodation

7 Crest Mount, Pontefract, WF8 2QS: Two storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water Lane Farm, Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Certificate of lawful use or development for the construction of an outbuilding, including indoor pool and gym

31 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Construction of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions, a porch and new roof above bay window. External alterations, including rendering of property and new access and dropped kerb

19 Rutland Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7LD: Single storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 4.16m, maximum height of 3.65m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

34 Regent Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AT: Proposed rear dormer under 40 cubic meter and proposed single storey rear extension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasshoughton Centre For Healthy Living, Learning and Leisure, Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4PF: Relocation of existing storage container and new gym building

Land off Netherton Lane, Wakefield, WF4 4HP: Construction of small shed on site

55 Cedar Grove, Featherstone, WF7 6JP: Single storey extension to front and side

E Richmond and Sons Limited, Market Place, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8PY: Installation of art mural to north-facing building facade