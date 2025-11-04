Latest Wakefield district submitted planning applications: Shop could be demolished

The following applications that have been submitted to Wakefield Council were validated the week beginning Monday, October 27.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 Elm Terrace, Swales Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1DG: New window to front elevation

4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3QN: Installation of 15 black sash window frames and double glazed window glass to the front and rear elevations (at lower-ground, first and second floor), internal secondary glazing at ground-floor, and two black composite doors to the rear (at lower-ground and ground-floor), and painting of original front door black (at ground-floor) (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Raven Close, Ackton, Pontefract, WF7 6JA: Demolition of existing conservatory for construction of single storey extension to rear

4 Towers Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1JB: Rear covered amenity area

33 Orchard Head Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2LY: Demolition of existing shop and construction of attached two storey building comprising four flats

6 Rhyl Street, Featherstone, WF7 6JZ: First floor extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

198 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, WF2 9PX: Proposed screen fence

36 Spurrs Butchers Ltd, Dale Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9HE: Siting of a storage container (used as a refrigeration unit) to the rear of butchers (retrospective)

65 Ryecroft Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9EN: Single storey extension to rear

The Nurseries, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9BD: Certificate of lawfulness for a stable block and horse walker structure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Elder Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9AJ: Loft conversion with rear roof dormer

107 Featherstone Lane, North Featherstone, WF7 6AB: Raising of the roof line to correspond roof line in order to create a 2nd floor bedroom including a rear elevation dormer

1 Thorpe View, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9NS: Construction of one metre high metal ball top fencing at boundaries bordering the public highway. Removal of retaining wall to the front of gardens to the west. Removal of five separate hedges across the site. Removal of 17 plants. Removal of eight existing garden sheds Planting of four new hedges

Mulberry Place, Mulberry Avenue, Cow Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield WF4 2AX: Proposed boundary treatments and creation of driveways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

256 Kingsway, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8ED: Dormers to front and rear and living accommodation in roof space

Upton Primary School, Waggon Lane, Upton, WF9 1JS: Installation of solar panels on the school roofs

89, 91 to 93 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DX: Internally illuminated signage scheme

2 Calder View, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 8RF: Demolition of conservatory and rear entrance porch and construction of single storey rear extension