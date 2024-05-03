Local elections 2024: All the Wakefield Council election results as they arrive LIVE
With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Wakefield Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day.
Just over a third of Wakefield Council seats – 22 in total – are being contested.
We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.
Wakefield election results LIVE
Count under way!
It’s election count day! Throughout the day, we’ll be posting the live local election results for Wakefield as they come in.
Candidates
Thornes Park Athletics Stadium
Wakefield Council have shared a sneak peak of the count at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium.
Altofts and Whitwood
Josie Pritchard of the Labour Party has been elected for the Altofts and Whitwood ward with 1,684 votes.
Hemsworth
Laura Jones of the Labour Party has been elected for the Hemsworth ward with 1,292 votes.
Featherstone
Maureen Tennant-King of the Labour Party has been elected for the Featherstone ward with 2,005 votes.
Knottingley
Adele Hayes of the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the Knottingley ward with 1,063 votes.
Video: Knottingley ward results
Duncan Smith of the Labour Party has been elected for the Ossett ward with 1,819 votes.
Horbury and South Ossett
Darren Byford of the Labour Party has been elected for the Horbury and South Ossett ward with 2,409 votes.