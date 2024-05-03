Local elections 2024: All the Wakefield Council election results as they arrive LIVE

Thousands went to the polls in Wakefield yesterday – and the results are being announced today.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With the counting of the votes in the elections for seats on Wakefield Council starting this morning, results will filter through for each ward throughout the day.

Just over a third of Wakefield Council seats – 22 in total – are being contested.

We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on this live blog, as those results come in.

Wakefield election results LIVE

10:30 BST

Count under way!

It’s election count day! Throughout the day, we’ll be posting the live local election results for Wakefield as they come in.

11:23 BST

Candidates

Here’s a refresh of all the candidates standing for election: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/politics/wakefield-council-elections-2024-every-candidate-standing-for-election-across-the-district-4613557

12:28 BST

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium

Wakefield Council have shared a sneak peak of the count at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium.

https://twitter.com/MyWakefield/status/1786338353459106011

12:32 BSTUpdated 12:39 BST

Altofts and Whitwood

Josie Pritchard of the Labour Party has been elected for the Altofts and Whitwood ward with 1,684 votes.

Josie Pritchard of the Labour Party has been elected for the Altofts and Whitwood ward.Josie Pritchard of the Labour Party has been elected for the Altofts and Whitwood ward.
Josie Pritchard of the Labour Party has been elected for the Altofts and Whitwood ward.
12:37 BSTUpdated 12:45 BST

Hemsworth

Laura Jones of the Labour Party has been elected for the Hemsworth ward with 1,292 votes.

Laura Jones of the Labour Party has been elected for the Hemsworth ward with 1,292 votes. Laura Jones of the Labour Party has been elected for the Hemsworth ward with 1,292 votes.
Laura Jones of the Labour Party has been elected for the Hemsworth ward with 1,292 votes.
12:41 BSTUpdated 12:46 BST

Featherstone

Maureen Tennant-King of the Labour Party has been elected for the Featherstone ward with 2,005 votes.

Maureen Tennant-King of the Labour Party has been elected for the Featherstone ward with 2,005 votes. Maureen Tennant-King of the Labour Party has been elected for the Featherstone ward with 2,005 votes.
Maureen Tennant-King of the Labour Party has been elected for the Featherstone ward with 2,005 votes.
12:43 BSTUpdated 12:48 BST

Knottingley

Adele Hayes of the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the Knottingley ward with 1,063 votes.

Adele Hayes of the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the Knottingley ward with 1,063 votes. Adele Hayes of the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the Knottingley ward with 1,063 votes.
Adele Hayes of the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the Knottingley ward with 1,063 votes.
12:51 BST

Video: Knottingley ward results

12:59 BSTUpdated 13:01 BST

Ossett

Duncan Smith of the Labour Party has been elected for the Ossett ward with 1,819 votes.

Duncan Smith of the Labour Party has been elected for the Ossett ward with 1,819 votes. Duncan Smith of the Labour Party has been elected for the Ossett ward with 1,819 votes.
Duncan Smith of the Labour Party has been elected for the Ossett ward with 1,819 votes.
12:58 BSTUpdated 13:02 BST

Horbury and South Ossett

Darren Byford of the Labour Party has been elected for the Horbury and South Ossett ward with 2,409 votes.

Darren Byford of the Labour Party has been elected for the Horbury and South Ossett ward.Darren Byford of the Labour Party has been elected for the Horbury and South Ossett ward.
Darren Byford of the Labour Party has been elected for the Horbury and South Ossett ward.
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefield