Microbrewery to be installed at Wakefield Exchange former market hall in city centre
The Union Street building has been converted into a venue and events space called Wakefield Exchange, which can accomodate a number of different businesses.
A case officer report by Wakefield Council planning officers said incoming brewery part of the building was currently vacant and the proposal would give it purpose.
The statement said: “It is considered that the proposal will bring a new business into the district and provide employment opportunities.
"The proposal would not lead to a detrimental impact to highway safety or amenity. All other material planning considerations have been assessed in the application and the proposal is considered to meet the necessary requirements.”
Supporting information with the application describes the broader plan for the former hall.
Under the plans it will consist of a multi-purpose events space known as The Shed, five retail units and outdoor seating on Union Street.
There will be mezzanine level within the market hall building to the eastern side at first floor level.
That will accommodate three educational spaces and a further three food and drink units.
The food hall will be turned into an communal artist space, including a kitchen, meeting rooms and breakout area.
It will also include the brewery, which has just been approved, and the yard will be used as an outdoor event space.
In the summer, the council laid out its £7.7m plans for the venue.
Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Work is progressing well on transforming the site into Wakefield Exchange - a stunning new creative events space, with independent food and drink, as well as high-end workspaces and studios for skills development.
“The building is planned to open to the public in late 2024 providing an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, with spaces for digital and creative businesses.
“Wakefield Exchange will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages."
