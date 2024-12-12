Microbrewery to be installed at Wakefield Exchange former market hall in city centre

A plan to install a microbrewery and cool room at the former market hall in Wakefield city centre has been approved.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Union Street building has been converted into a venue and events space called Wakefield Exchange, which can accomodate a number of different businesses.

A case officer report by Wakefield Council planning officers said incoming brewery part of the building was currently vacant and the proposal would give it purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: “It is considered that the proposal will bring a new business into the district and provide employment opportunities.

Wakefield Exchange

"The proposal would not lead to a detrimental impact to highway safety or amenity. All other material planning considerations have been assessed in the application and the proposal is considered to meet the necessary requirements.”

Supporting information with the application describes the broader plan for the former hall.

Under the plans it will consist of a multi-purpose events space known as The Shed, five retail units and outdoor seating on Union Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be mezzanine level within the market hall building to the eastern side at first floor level.

That will accommodate three educational spaces and a further three food and drink units.

The food hall will be turned into an communal artist space, including a kitchen, meeting rooms and breakout area.

It will also include the brewery, which has just been approved, and the yard will be used as an outdoor event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer, the council laid out its £7.7m plans for the venue.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Work is progressing well on transforming the site into Wakefield Exchange - a stunning new creative events space, with independent food and drink, as well as high-end workspaces and studios for skills development.

“The building is planned to open to the public in late 2024 providing an exciting programme of events and activities showcasing local talent and beyond, with spaces for digital and creative businesses.

“Wakefield Exchange will play an important part in the regeneration of the city centre, attracting visitors and providing exciting opportunities for local people of all ages."